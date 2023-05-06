When Victoria Beckham came to live in Madrid 20 years ago because Florentino Pérez had hired her husband for the Madrid of the galactic signings of the first decade of the 20th century, she, who had not quite felt completely comfortable in the Villa y Corte, said that phrase that went around the world and has since been denied on several occasions: “Spain smells of garlic.” The queen of that country to which the Posh Spice Girl never quite adapted but with which she has not completely lost the bond either, ours, wanted to make her first appearance in the rWelcome reception that took place yesterday at Buckingham Palace to kick off the splendor of the Coronation of Carlos III with a dress designed by Beckham.

It is not the first time that Letizia Ortiz has opted for a creation by this firm (she already did so at the 2019 Princess of Girona awards) but the choice of this dress with a rounded neck, cape sleeves and midi skirt that incorporates strategic drapes to enhance The waist has a special meaning for two reasons. First: it is a true fashion statement with which the queen gives an account of her studied and intellectual approach to fashion. This dress is not just any one: on the Paris catwalks it was presented last September by one of the most renowned models in the industry, Bella Hadid, who wore it with spectacular black gloves and immediately made it one of the most viral proposals; Victoria Beckham herself wore it in October 2022, a choice that was highly commented by the specialized press because it confirmed the irruption of that color, apple green, as the great protagonist of the spring to come; Finally, the model and influencer Kendall Jenner wore it in January of this year to attend a party in Dubai. Second reason why the dress has a special meaning: the queen’s choice of a designer who so clearly represents the values ​​of British fashion and who has also had such a clear link with Spain.

The queen has completed her look with navy blue accessories: the shoes, by Nina Ricci, were suede pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel; the clutch is from the Spanish firm Magrit, which she often chooses. As for jewelry, she has worn earrings that she had never worn before, made of sapphires and diamonds. As for the brooch, a bow studded with diamonds, it is a piece that belongs to Queen Sofía’s jeweler, a choice from which a clear nod is also deduced, this one, to the very institution to which it belongs.

Victoria Beckham has picked up the gauntlet thrown by Queen Letizia and a few hours after the reception has uploaded a photo of her to her Instagram account, the same one in which she usually shares the world with her adventures and family anecdotes but also with the news from his sewing firm, and has given his absolute blessing to the choice.