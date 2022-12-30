As we know, the fashion collections are presented in advance, therefore, we were already able to see the proposal for Victoria Beckham for spring-summer 2023 and the garments have enchanted so much that several of the famous have already worn them, including Florence Pugh, Eva Longoria, and Michelle Obama.

And it is that, the youthful and fresh proposal that Victoria Beckham offers on this occasion has delighted in such a way that some have already compared her collection with that of Zara, which, not necessarily, has been a compliment, but if we compare the high sales of the Spanish company, we do not doubt that the collection will be a success.

Beyond the fact that some may think that Victoria Beckham’s spring 2023 collection is similar to that of Zara, the former Spice Girl has not been overshadowed by these comments, but, on the contrary, she went out and boasted to all the celebrities who have already worn their designs from the collection for 2023.

All the celebrities who have worn a Victoria Beckham design

The one at the top of the list is Florence Pughwho showed off in November 2022 when she appeared in an exclusive design by Victoria Beckham, this during the red carpet of the 13th Annual Governors Awards, in Los Angeles, California, and boy did she love the beautiful white dress .

However, she has not been the only celebrity who has chosen to wear one of the Posh Girl designs, but we could also see Michelle Obama look charming in a blouse and pants set that made the former first lady of the United States look younger and more radiant.

And what about the great black dress that she wore phoebe dynevor to the GQ Boss awards, which took place in November 2022 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel in London, with which the actress from The Bridgerton showed us that comfort is what is today on red carpets.

Another of the celebrities who has fallen in love with Victoria Beckham’s designs, for her 2023 collection, has been Jessica Chastain who left us in awe with her apple green dress that made a delicious contrast with the caramel brown of her hair, perfect for sweeping.

Of course we couldn’t leave out Eva Longoriawho in these last months of the year showed us how close she has become to Victoria Beckham and of course, she could not stop wearing one of her designs, it is a skirt and coat set that combines with a charming maxi scarf.

It may interest you:

In addition, we were able to see Isabella Rangel Grutman, Zoe Saldanaand several it girls who have chosen to include a Victoria Beckham design in their wardrobes, thus confirming the rumor that, lately, David Beckham’s wife and her clothes are becoming the favorites of celebrities.