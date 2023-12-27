Victoria Abril has been accused of “numerous attacks, including sexual assaults” on colleagues in the profession. The accusation was made by the actress Lucie Lucas, with whom she shared numerous scenes in the French series 'Clem', in which they both played mother and daughter.

Lucas' harsh statements are related to the manifesto in which 56 people from French culture, including Victoria Abril, showed their support for Gérard Depardieu after being accused of rape and sexual harassment by up to thirteen women in a case that for the actress of origin from Malaga was always a “lynching”.

After verifying that Abril was on the list, Lucas wrote in an entry on her Instagram account in which she was indignant with the fact that she shared 43 of the 69 episodes that the series was on the air. “This is true? I'm shocked… Tell me you didn't do that! », she wrote. And she continued: «I have been an actress for 15 years and I protect a good part of these degenerate 'boomers' by not saying in interviews all the damage they do to others on a film set… Always responding to journalists who “Everything went very well on set, everyone is so kind and adorable, when this is often completely false.”

At the end of the text, Lucas addressed the 64-year-old actress directly: “Hey, Victoria… do you want us to talk about your numerous attacks, including sexual assaults, against your colleagues?” Now that I think about it, I'm not surprised you signed this pamphlet… you're scared too. You are absolutely right, enough of the delusions.