Paradox Interactive has announced the premiere expansion For Victoria 3entitled Voice of the People and presented with a first trailer which also shows the release dateset for May 22, 2023.

With the expansion, new game elements are introduced, including the figures of the “agitatorssocial, i.e. ideologues capable of giving life to political movements and popular riots.

Among these historical figures we also find Karl Marx and Victor Hugo, with reflections that will obviously have to do with the true ideological and political positions of these figures.

“Agitators will shake up domestic politics, acting independently of their own interest groups,” reads Paradox’s explanation of the new DLC.

“By amplifying power from below, agitators serve an opposite function to interest group petitions, which instead reflect demands from society’s political elite. Depending on how your goals align with these, agitators they can be a thorn in your side or valuable allies to your political agenda.”

In short, it is a further strategic addition to the management software with a historical setting of Paradox, which will also include Giuseppe Mazzini among others. Voice of the People is part of the “Immersion Packs”, which aim to further enrich the structure of the game. To get to know him better, we refer you to the Victoria 3 review.