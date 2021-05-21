Since its arrival on Xbox One, Microsoft’s video game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, has not stopped growing as a bulwark for the Redmond company. Not only because of the catalog that players have access to thanks to the arrival of new titles every month, but also to the possibility of playing some of them from the same launch day.

In recent weeks, Microsoft has confirmed that there will be several games that will join the service on the day of its launch on the market, such as Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance or the RPG Edge of Eternity. But these will not be the only ones, since today we have known a New game coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Victoria 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass PC at launch

Tonight, Paradox Interactive announced the new sequel to the Victoria franchise, a title that fans of the series have been waiting for for more than 10 years. After this long wait, players will not only be able to enjoy a new installment of the series, but also Victoria 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass PC at launch, as we have been able to know thanks to Gamingbolt.

After years of requests from the community and curiosity about the future of one of the company’s iconic games, Victoria 3 is instantly one of the most anticipated great strategy games in Paradox history. Victoria 3 is a society simulator set in a time of great change. Monitoring the needs and desires of national populations, each group with its own political and material preferences. Conservative factions may resist political reform as a growing number of businessmen and intellectuals push for greater involvement in the way the nation is run. Trading a wide range of products on a global scale to make sure needs are met at home, because if people are hungry and have no rights, the revolution draws attention.

In response to these words, from Paradox it is promised that the game will offer a deep social simulation that will allow players to improve the lives of citizens in their country and participate in their political, diplomatic and economic systems. For now we don’t know much more, but there is no doubt that we hope to have new information after confirming that Victoria 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass PC at launch.