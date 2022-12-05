The players of Victoria 3 they realized that turning their society towards communist thoughts leads to greater advantages than using a capitalist society. Now, the developers have had their say on the matter, stating that they didn’t voluntarily make the Communism more powerful and effective of other political thoughts in the game, but they simply set up the game mechanics as the team understood the economic and political workings of a modern society. The fact that communism has done better in the game is only a consequence.

“It’s no secret that Victoria 3 is in many ways a historical materialism simulator“explained game designer Mikael Andersson to PC Gamer. “How you choose to shape and organize your economy affects the conditions of the individuals who participate in it,” Andersson said. the political thought of that country and influence its development in certain directions. If capitalist class profits are emphasized by importing cheap raw resources from foreign colonies, private investment will be strong, allowing manufacturing to grow.”

“This also empowers industrialists who want the country’s laws to be liberally configured to secure these profits and their position in society. But if your economy focuses on domestic production and export of basic consumer goods in highly productive and technologically advanced factories, your lower classes will thrivewill gain power and assert their rights to democracy, living wages and humanitarian policies”.

“We didn’t anticipate these effects would play out this way,” he continued, “rather, we just implemented the mechanisms the way we understood them, and this is the result.”

