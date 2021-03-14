Víctor Yaipén is optimistic in the face of the adversities that are currently presented to him due to the cessation of concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the recent amputation of part of his left foot due to the diabetes he suffers.

The experienced musician keeps smiling and is very excited by the virtual concert Celebrando mi historia, where different cumbia orchestras will pay tribute to him for his 50 years of artistic career.

Agua Marina, Group 5, Candela Orchestra and Yaipén Brothers will meet this Saturday, March 27 in the virtual show that, in addition, has as guests the members of the salsa orchestra Son temptation. General admission to the event has the cost of S / 40 and they are already available on the Teleticket platform.

“We have a while and we have to endure until the best times come. I am very excited, they are 50 years of artistic life and that they pay you a tribute in life, it feels the best. Above all, it is very difficult for the best cumbia groups to unite on a single stage and I thank all those who participate, for the great affection they have for me. It’s going to be a historic concert, ”said Víctor Yaipén, who announced that the person in charge of animating the concert will be Lesly Castillo.

“You have to stay, you have to endure this crisis that has hit us all. I know that better times will come, we don’t know when but we have to endure, I hope God wants this year. All I know is that cumbia has a long time to come. In my fifty years of experience, I have lived through good times and bad, although nothing compares to this pandemic ”, he concluded.

Music, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.