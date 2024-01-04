Group 5 is undoubtedly one of the greatest references of the peruvian cumbia, but this growing success would not be possible without its members and its leader, Christian Yaipén, who on several occasions was accused of 'stealing' the spotlight in the orchestra compared to the other vocalists. His cousin commented on this topic. Víctor Yaipén Jr., main image of the Candela Orchestra; Furthermore, he revealed how he really gets along with his relative.

What did Víctor Yaipén Jr. say about Christian Yaipén's work?

The singer Víctor Yaipén was interviewed a few months ago about various topics. One of these was his opinion about the prominence that his cousin has gained. Christian Yaipén in Group 5, since he performs a large part of the songs of the musical group despite the fact that there are also other artists that make up the cumbia orchestra. The son of the founder of Candela Orchestra He stated that everyone is free to carry out their work in the way they see fit.

“Everyone runs their company the way they want. (For example) No one is going to come and say to you: 'You interview this way', unless they are the one who pays for everything financially, there you can do it (case) (…). Just as there are people who like it (that Christian stands out), there are people who don't like it, we are not a golden nugget to be liked by everyone. If Christian and my cousins ​​decide to do it, that's fine, I think he has been a great support for Grupo 5“, expressed on the channel of journalist Anthony Casimiro.

How does Víctor Yaipén get along with his cousin Christian Yaipén?

Being a family, but with different orchestras that operate in the same musical medium and sharing the genre of cumbia, many are curious to know how the leaders of the group get along. Team 5, Christian Yaipén; and his cousin, Víctor Yaipén Jr. The performer of the Candela Orchestra's hits said that he rarely interacts with his relative, but there is always respect involved.

“I haven't seen Christian in years, I saw him once a year and a half ago when he went to visit my dad, but very little, I don't usually talk much with him, the one who talks to him the most is my brother because they have that affinity of recording studio (…). The times we see each other there is always respect, respect as a family, because my father and his father are brothers.“he added.



