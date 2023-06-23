Friday, June 23, 2023, 08:09



There were no surprises in the NBA Draft and Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated French talent in basketball history since LeBron James, has been chosen number 1. His destination, the San Antonio Spurs, no surprise. The San Antonio franchise, which comes from being the worst team in the West, has got this 19-year-old French center who is 2.21m tall, who is a member of the Metropolitans 92 of the French league and who is considered the largest basketball promise since LeBron James was number one in 2003.

Precisely the NBA star described the young Wembanyama as “an alien”. He has not been the only one who has praised the Frenchman. Stephen Curry looks like a “NBA 2K video game player” and Giannis Antetokounmpo anticipated that “we have to prepare for this kid” because he “is going to be really good.”

Victor Wembanyama has been the MVP of a booming league such as the French one, with averages of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3 blocks, 47% shooting from the field and 28% from the triple in 34 regular season games.



T-shirts with the number 1 of Victor Wembanyama.



afp







The last time ‘el Gordo’ fell in San Antonio was in 1997. That year, Gregg Popovich, under whose baton ‘Wemby’ will now pass, gambled everything on a card with a name and surname: Tim Duncan. The power forward formed a historic duo with David Robinson who ruled the NBA with an iron fist between 1999 and 2014, a period in which they won five rings in six Finals played.