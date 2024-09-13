The secretary of AgricultureVíctor Villalobos, two weeks after being relieved of his position by the entry of the new federal administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum, is already receiving recognition and tributes from agricultural organizations for his six years at the head of this agency. We will know later if Villalobos’ performance as an official was optimal or will be surpassed by Julio Berdegué Sacristan, his successor. Let us sincerely hope that Berdegué Sacristan surpasses Villalobos, as that will have a positive impact on agricultural producers in Sinaloa, who at least in the last three years experienced a major crisis not only due to the lack of agricultural subsidies for large producers, but also due to the fall in prices.

A few days ago the president of the Association of Farmers of the Western Sinaloa River in Guasave met with the state resident of FIRAJosé Luis Alcántar Figueroa, to see the issue related to the costs of crops and the expectations that exist for the cycle that is coming. Jesús Rojo Plascencia pointed out that, given the uncertainty that exists in the sector due to the issue of loan loans after the disappearance of the National Financial Institution, they were presented with the financing programs that will be managed by the National Financial Institution. FIRAin addition to the different credit options that exist to support men in the field, because according to Alcántar Figueroa these are designed to help even the smallest producers, which remains to be seen, since some complained that with this institution only those who sow a lot had access.

Those who are very worried about the results they are about to obtain due to the scarce rains are the temporary workers de Choix. Vladimir Maro Cázarez, leader of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 14 of Choix, It was made clear that they are on alert for the damage that crops such as sesame and peanuts could have suffered because it did not rain as much as they expected, not even the minimum that was required, much less like in the depths of the mountains, where it has rained cats and dogs and whose waters fortunately end up in the Huites dam.

Although there is no water allocation due to the low levels of the dams, there are some Producers from the Évora Valley They have already begun to grow some vegetables, such as onions, tomatillos, sweet corn and corn on the cob, as was traditionally customary. However, Julio César Angulo López, president of Module 74-1, confirmed that those who are doing so are doing so with their own deep wells and under their own responsibility, since there is no authorized water from the dams for agricultural use.

We recommend you read: