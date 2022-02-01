Mexico.- The driver Víctor Trujillo attacked the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoraccusing him of making use of the power conferred by being the head of the Federal Executive Power of Mexico to take revenge.

“It’s very sad… it’s painful this thirst or this hunger to say ‘all those who owe me something are going to pay me,'” the actor also said in an interview with Leon Krauze for Free lyrics.

The creator of the clown “Brozo” assured that President López Obrador transfers his irresponsibility to Mexican citizens, stimulating the resentment that Mexicans have towards past governments to justify the resentment of the federal president.

“And based on that, make a regime… the desquitocracy: ‘it’s time to get even’, and get even or sell a vendetta, well, sorry, but it’s not making a homeland,” he said.

In this sense, Trujillo maintained that the attitude of revenge that Andrés Manuel López Obrador has assumed during the three years of government that he has held as the Presidency of the Republic “it is not to make a country”.

For his part, he reproached that the first semester of the administration of the Fourth Transformation “threw overboard” the speech that the federal president gave in the Zócalo the day he took office as head of state.

“Instead of enabling the wonderful country that we have, it is to destroy it to found something else that, until now, we do not know what it would be called,” he said.

During the last years of the current six-year term, Víctor Trujillo, who has always characterized himself as an opponent of the administrations in power, has become, both personally and in character, one of the harshest critics of the Fourth Transformation.

Just last week, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the “rotten fruit” of the neoliberal period of the attacks against journalists in Mexico, Víctor Trujillo exploded against the federal president, pointing out that his statements are to justify his “ineptitude”.

“The “rotten fruit” of yesterday is not fought. It is the alibi to justify the ineptitude of the present, and to be able to transform it into what will be the rotten fruit of tomorrow,” he indicated in his official Twitter account. Twitter.