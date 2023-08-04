Víctor: ‘Toro’ Guzmán was one of the best signings made by the Monterrey Soccer Club facing the Clausura 2023 tournament, a semester in which Rayados ended up as the absolute leader of the competition, the defensive line being one of its main points in favor.
This caused ‘Toro’ Guzmán to be considered to defend the shirt of the Mexican soccer team. However, Jimmy Lozano decided not to take him into account for the final list of the 2023 Gold Cup, hitting a footballer who already saw himself defending national causes in a tournament where Mexico is absolute master.
In an interview for TUDN, Víctor Guzmán spoke about the decision made by Jaime Lozano and how hard it was to be left out of the final list.
“I like him as a player and as a person. Being with him I didn’t play for a single minute, but in the end he came over and there was that talk of thanks because it’s not easy to be there without playing. It eats your head. A thousand things happen to you. You have to go to training and go with an attitude, I was ready, I was going to train and he thanked me for that.”
– Victor: the ‘Bull’ Guzman.
In said interview, the Mexican defender also spoke about Rayados. He said he wanted to be a benchmark in the defensive back and be an important piece for the coach and the institution. He confessed that he was happy with the internal competition that characterizes Club de Fútbol Monterrey, which line by line can boast having one of the best squads in all of Mexican soccer.
