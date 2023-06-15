Víctor Tikay went out every morning to look for the news on his bicycle; with a well-charged cell phone and a small microphone. He did not have to pedal far to find an event to report: Nandaime, where he is from, is a small municipality in the department of Granada, in southern Nicaragua. He was the journalist of the town, a character recognized for his informative work, but since last April 6 he has been missing in the streets of that town. That day, after covering a Holy Week procession that the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo prohibited, the police broke into his house and captured him.

“It is a multitude of people who have joined the traditional review here. Children, young people and adults, ”Tikay narrated in what would be the last broadcast he made in The cover, the popular Facebook page that he manages, and for which his local reports gained great popularity, until he became a correspondent for Channel 10, a national television station. The reporter was arrested during the wave of arrests that the regime unleashed during Holy Week, specifically against all those who challenged the ban on processions. The police never informed his family of his whereabouts and it was not until June 9 that they found out about him: Ortega’s judicial apparatus convicted him of the alleged crimes of “propagation of false news” and “conspiracy to undermine the national integrity”. He faces a sentence of between eight and 14 years in prison.

The Tikay trial was held at dawn and under complete secrecy. The accusatory document against him is not known (it does not appear in the electronic system of the courts until now), much less the evidence that incriminates him. At most, says the lawyer Braulio Abarca, the evidence against the journalist must have been the images of the procession that he recorded. “As in other trials, the arbitrary presentation of evidence must be the publications on social networks and his work as a journalist. It is a legal aberration. Violates the presumption of innocence and the principle of freedom of expression and press. This persecution against journalists is absurd”, insists the defender of human rights in exile.

Tikay during a coverage of the local baseball team, in a photograph published on his social networks.

According to the organization that defends press freedom Voces del Sur, more than 180 journalists are in exile and exile to continue reporting, there are three newsrooms confiscated and permanent harassment of media workers. Martha Irene Sánchez, director of digital media Republic 18, It maintains that there is a “new escalation of repression by the regime against reporters from localities within Nicaragua.”

From a rural community to the most watched newscast

To the “serious but very kind boy” that the residents of Nandaime describe, the regime’s justice can give him between eight and 14 years in prison. A pity that, de facto, has begun to run since the arrest of Tikay, and that for Nandaimeños has meant the loss of their only source of information outside the Sandinista Administration. “In a certain way, we have also lost an acquaintance, someone we saw every day on the streets on his bicycle; one more of us”, says a citizen on condition of anonymity.

Tikay became one of the most well-known faces in Nandaime since before 2015, when he took advantage of the information vacuum in the city and created a Facebook page to report on local events. At that time he was studying Social Communication in the city of Jinotepe on Saturday. He was able to afford higher education thanks to the advertising revenue he got from reporting on him in The cover. Tikay comes from a very poor family, originally from the rural community of Nandarola. Her parents barely managed to pay for her secondary education. The Facebook page grew so much in reach that Nandaime’s reports transcended the town, to such an extent that Acción 10, the most watched newscast in Nicaragua, integrated him as a correspondent. The national coverage began with a real camera and no longer with the cell phone.

“Aside from making news, Tikay is a baseball announcer. Every Sunday he went to the painting [estadio] Santa Ana or the Bayardo Morales stadium. I broadcast the games on Facebook and from there I took ads. Then he made news and one day he started working at Channel 10″, recalls one of the citizens who gave guidelines to the journalist. Starting in 2018, when the entire Nicaragua rebelled with massive protests against the Ortega-Murillo regime, Tikay began to be harassed by the Sandinistas for his reports on opposition marches.

Víctor Tikay during an interview.

The reporter denounced at that moment that Pedro Morales Moraga, who was a worker in the Sandinista mayor’s office of Nandaime, tried to knock him off his bicycle with a Toyota Hilux truck. The pro-government sympathizer pulled out a firearm and pointed it at Tikay. He called him a “liar.” “My only crime is being a journalist and reporting,” he wrote on his Tikay Facebook account. “By shutting me up they are not going to achieve anything; Channel 10 will continue. I’m just a worker.”

“But they did silence him with jail,” one of the participants in the prohibited procession that the reporter filmed told EL PAÍS. “Tikay’s only crime was having recorded with his cell phone on Holy Wednesday and that his videos have gone viral in Nicaragua. In other words, his videos showed that Nandaimeños are brave: we were not afraid of the police and we took our procession out of La Reseña. We make fun of the dictatorship and its prohibition”, insists the young man.

In Nandaime there is “much sorrow” since the “kidnapping” of Tikay. The journalist of the town, the baseball narrator, the reporter who broadcast the revelry of this town in its patron saint festivities is plunged into an Ortega-Murillo prison. “We feel silence,” says the participant in the procession consulted. A silence that Tikay’s colleagues at the national and international level counteract by denouncing his political condemnation.

“The conviction of the journalist Víctor Tikay for carrying out his work represents an affront against the freedom of the press and expression, which consolidates the drastic setback that Nicaragua is experiencing. Those of us who believe in pluralism and democracy must demand their freedom,” said Pedro Vaca, rapporteur for freedom of expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). “Nobody should be in prison for reporting,” said journalist Lucia Pineda Ubau, who knows very well what Tikay is going through: she was held in an isolation cell for more than six months at the Ortega-Murillo family for, precisely, reporting .

