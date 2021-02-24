Betis continued preparing their visit to Cádiz in training this Wednesday and did so with good news. The central Víctor Ruiz was under the command of Manuel Pellegrini after being absent in the last league match, in which the Verdiblancos beat Getafe.

In this way, the Betic nursing has one less cash, although in it two key pieces for the team remain as Fekir and Borja Iglesias. William Carvalho was also not seen in the session, although the Portuguese was also confirmed low for the visit to Carranza since he was sent off in the last match and will have to serve a penalty game.

The one who returned to Pellegrini’s orders was the striker of the subsidiary Raúl García de Haro. The youth squad has a great opportunity in the two days in which Borja Iglesias will be out, since the only pure nine available from the first team at the moment is Loren, whose scoring performance so far this season is being deficient, since He has only scored one goal.