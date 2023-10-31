Víctor Rodrigo Alors has made a reinterpretation of the famous expression “for tastes, colors” worthy of a Sol Repsol in the form of a restaurant – or rather a show – in Samsha, located in Valencia. The chef, with innovation and experimental gastronomy as his banner, defends a “different and super-modern” cuisine and a particular restaurant concept that now exists under the name Samsha Cromas, his fourth gastronomic show.

Only twelve diners can enjoy each of the experiences, but Rodrigo wanted to transfer a piece of his Valencian cuisine to Region of Murcia Gastronomic, where she will give a presentation on Monday, November 6 at 11:15 a.m., together with her cooking partner and partner, Aroa López. Under the title ‘A journey through colors’, the two will explain the show they offer at Samsha, focused on the chromaticism present in food.

His cuisine is “completely self-taught” and does not exist outside the walls of the establishment, although this time it will do so through the recreation of three dishes that will be finished live. To present the yellow color they will offer a ‘amanita caesarea’ cannelloni with pularda and corn and a sunflower seed risotto, followed by a multi-spherical taco of grilled pumpkin and gouda cheese, within the orange color. These are just a few glimpses of what can be found at Samsha, a “restaurant, which is more of an experience.”

–How did this restaurant concept come about?

–Ten years after opening the establishment, I realized that either the overall concept changed or at some point it was going to be just another restaurant. So I built the first gastronomic show, which was a ‘U’-shaped table for 16 people in which we, the cooks themselves, prepared the food and served it. All this in an environment of lights, music and special effects. The reception was wonderful and in the second and third shows we included more technology, projection, many new techniques and a script to tell a story.

–What is the Samsha Cromas show like?

–There are almost 3 hours of ‘show’, 34 dishes and almost 200 preparations. We have once again created a new structure to work on the kitchen’s chromaticism and we have a huge technical team. Two people provide the audio, two others layout videos, another creates the audiovisual content and a programmer puts everything together, although he has also made us an aroma machine. Right now we even have perfume in each of the scenarios that invades the room.

–To create all this, how do you understand cooking?

–I come from the world of graffiti, I am a graffiti artist before I am a cook, also in the kitchen. I have always wanted to capture my own style in the kitchen and that is what I try: not to serve you a dish, but when I serve you a dish you have an atmosphere around you, some lights, an image, a sound. Haute cuisine is now pulling for what we have been working on for 9 years.

–It seems that you have found the key to Samsha. Which is it?

–That everything is completely new. I’ve been cooking for 29 years and I only spend money on going to restaurants and eating and I try to surprise myself. If I achieve it, a person who is not dedicated to this world will be impressed, because if it is new for me, it will be new for the client. Also, if we find out that another cook is doing something similar to us, we stop doing it.

–Your diners know they are coming to a show, but what surprises them the most?

–It is the set of all the details, because there you do not find a normal restaurant, but a table that we have built, with special effects, with our own design, with the appropriate crockery and cutlery for each dish. In addition, the three chefs who created the food – Rodrigo, Aroa López and Víctor Hugo – are telling you about it live. It’s something completely personal.

–You are going to offer your personal and different touch. What do you expect from your visit to Region of Murcia Gastronomic?

–It is a pride and a pleasure that they have counted on us to represent Valencia, especially because our gastronomic concept has been somewhat removed from the front line for nine years and suddenly we are going to be the visible face of the city and one of the three guests of the Valencian Community. We have a country so extremely rich in gastronomy that it is wonderful to go to Murcia, Valencia or Alicante and each place has its own culture and flavors. It is something that is highly valued, especially when you go out into the world and realize that that does not exist. It is fantastic that these types of conferences are held to praise it.