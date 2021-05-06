Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Victor Skretov, player of our national judo team, qualified for the third round in the Grand Slam Kazan championship, with the technical judge half a minute before the end of the round, after defeating Ukrainian Khumula Artem in the iron group competitions for under 73 kg, to meet the winner of the meeting that combines the Kazakh Shimchev and Mexican Cardos in the third. The championship was launched yesterday, amid distinguished attendance, strict precautionary measures, and exceptional participation, as it is the last major tournament to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer, which is preceded by the World Judo Championship to be held in Hungary next June, so the first day’s competitions were very exciting. And the club and the desire to win, and therefore it was not uncommon to see the bouts of joy that we used to see as we approached the final medal matches, while the pressure of the matches turned to positive energy, especially the Japanese team, which succeeded in leading the first day’s competitions with two golds at the expense of the Russian national team that won gold. One is like the third French national team.