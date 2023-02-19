After achieving their fourth victory in the Clausura 2023 tournament against Club Universidad Nacional, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will remain among the best teams in the championship with 15 points and although for most the performance of Rebaño Sagrado is surprising, for Victor Guzman These results are nothing more than the fruits of the team’s work.
In his words, after the end of the meeting, the ‘little‘ He took the time to attend to the media after the victory in Ciudad Universitaria.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“We knew about all the potential that Pumas has, they are a great rival who will be fighting for good things in this tournament, and if you look player by player, there is nothing to say, they have extraordinary quality, but we knew what we were coming for. We knew that this was how the game was going to be presented because Chivas always plays extra, with more desire and courage, but the team is facing this with personality, courage and great pride in wearing this shirt.”
– Victor Guzman.
“Everyone breaks their souls, this is the fruit of their work, these three points are very valuable to us. We have a great coaching staff that kills itself all week to give us the keys on how to hurt our opponent and we practice it a lot”, assured the attacker.
Partially, in what faces their matchday 8 matchup, the rojiblanco team remains in fourth place in the standings with 15 points, waiting for what América does, which has 13 units and will play this Sunday, February 19 in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ against Club Xoloitzcuintles de Tijuana.
#Víctor #Pocho #Guzmáns #statements #victory #Pumas
Leave a Reply