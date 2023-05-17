The recording shows a car arriving at a practically empty parking lot. It is almost midnight on a Wednesday in early March and it is still cold. There is no activity in that industrial estate on the outskirts of the Madrid town of Aranjuez where Lidl, Leroy Merlin and El Día have closed their doors for hours. The security cameras of one of the commercial establishments record the last image of Víctor Tapiador, a 25-year-old boy who has not been heard from since that day, March 8. The lens captures how he parks the car, gets out and comes back just a few seconds later to get something, maybe his wallet. He closes the door and disappears flat. And also of the life of his family and friends.

Víctor’s mother, Belén Martín, sits on a terrace near her house and orders a zero-zero Coca Cola, caffeine-free and sugar-free. “Impossible to have anything caffeinated right now,” she admits. At the entrance to the bar, she puts up a sign with the face of her son. “The worst thing is living with uncertainty, you think that this is something that can’t happen to you,” she reflects. He is aware that all the hypotheses about what could have happened to his eldest son are open and he returns to them over and over again, but he does not reach any conclusion.

After parking in the estate shortly before midnight, his cell phone continued to be active for another two hours in the area and then stopped giving a signal. The family believes that because the battery died. However, after several searches for the hill and the lagoon near that point, no clue has been found. A case full of dead ends. One of those disturbing disappearances, like 5% of all the 22,000 that are reported each year in Spain. In Madrid, more than 1,000 are reported each year, of which 25 are currently active, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

Víctor did not do well at high school. “He passed the ones that are considered the most difficult, physics and mathematics, he took them out with his cap, but he failed many others, so he got into a grade,” recalls his mother. He began working at the age of 18 as an assistant at the San Juan de Dios clinic, where his father and his sister also work, and since then he has not missed a single day at his position. A year ago he had obtained the title of social integrator and they had made him permanent in the clinic. “It was a good moment for him,” says Belén. The young man was organizing a charity paddle tennis tournament that was to be held three days after his disappearance, which was suspended due to circumstances.

That Wednesday, Víctor met his sister for lunch at the house she had just moved into. Later, he went down to have a coffee with a friend at a bar where he used to go. At that time, his mother called him, but they did not get to speak. He sent her a WhatsApp message in response to the missed call in which she told him that he was in the cafe and that when he finished he would go home. Two hours later, Belén was surprised and sent another message. A simple “?”, to which he did not answer. At half past nine, a new attempt:

-Answer me, at least so that I stay calm.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Belén went to sleep that night with the fly behind her ear, but without excessive alarm. Only two days before she had stayed to sleep at the house of a friend who lived alone, although on that occasion he had warned. “I thought maybe she had run out of battery, I didn’t want to scare myself,” says her mother. The next day, during break time at the school where she works, she went home to see if her son had returned. But she hadn’t.

He wrote to his friends and nobody knew anything about him. So, when he got off work, he met his sister, with whom Víctor had met precisely that day to make some repairs to the car. Together they toured Aranjuez in search of the boy’s vehicle. After two unsuccessful hours, Belén decided to go to file a complaint at the police station, while her sister continued with the search. When he was at the police station, he found the vehicle parked in the polygon.

“He never left his car there, our house is 500 meters away and there is a place to park.” In the vehicle they found his jacket and the house keys. He then began the reconstruction of those last 24 hours in case they gave any clue as to what could have happened. There have been no bank movements since that day, except for automatic ones such as mobile payments, but that same day, Víctor withdrew 200 euros from the account at an ATM. The images of the bank show him withdrawing the money. Belén believes that if one leaves of his own free will, he doesn’t do it with such a small amount, and if he intended to commit suicide, he doesn’t understand why then he takes money. “In addition, he had no motive, nor had he been in any psychological treatment. Neither his sister nor his friend noticed anything unusual that day or the previous ones, ”he emphasizes.

Now, the family fights through their lawyer, Juan Manuel Medina, so that the judge authorizes the analysis of their mobile in those last hours of March 8. The objective is to find out if he exchanged messages or calls with someone and this could shed light on the tunnel in which they have been for two months. At this time, the court has closed the case, finding no evidence of criminality, although the police assure that they will not forget the investigation in a drawer. The certainties are few, the doubts, many. Why did he stop answering his mother at five in the afternoon? Why did he go to that range at midnight and leave his jacket inside on a cold night? What did he do all that afternoon? And, most important: where is she?

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.