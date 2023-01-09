Devastating, irrepressible, gold of the Naples leaders. Victor Osimhen he is the only double-digit player in Serie A after 17 league matches. And the Nigerian also embarrassed the defense of Sampdoria, scoring and causing Rincon to be sent off. The best season since he’s been at Napoli for Victor, who now wants to win the league and scorer’s standings. A crazy physique on which opponents bounce (ask Nuytinck for confirmation) and a force of nature for Osimhen. Let’s discover the world of him Active.