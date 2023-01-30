Napoli is the leader in Serie A with a 13-point difference over Inter, which is the main pursuer of the sky-blue team in the Italian league. Luciano Spalletti’s team is playing fantastic football and is one of the best performing on the field. This is accompanied by a great collective performance but with two central figures who are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, the latter is experiencing the best moment of his career.
Osimhen was born in Nigeria in the city of Lagos, which is characterized for being one of the main cities of the entire African continent. The particularity in the life of the young man who came into the world in 1998 is that he lived very close to one of the city’s large garbage dumps and that he said that he went there regularly in search of loot to be able to take his first steps in the sport. One day he got what he expected so much and his dream began to come true. He managed to enter the Ultimate Strikers academy and it ended up becoming a reality when he became champion of the Under-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.
After said tournament, he signed with Wolfsburg in Germany at only 18 years old but he did not have the best of experiences and went to Charleroi FC, a Belgian first division team, where he was able to demonstrate all his football. 36 appearances and 20 goals earned him a transfer to Lille in France where he established himself among the elite of European soccer. In the team from the north of France he played 38 games in which he scored 18 times and his name began to sound in the main European teams but it was Napoli that paid €70 million to keep his services before the start of the 2020 season/ twenty-one.
His first seasons with the Neapolitans were not the best due to various injuries that affected his performance, but this season he is shining like never before. Halfway through the course, he has played 20 games and scored 15 goals despite an injury that sidelined him from the pitch for more than 1 month. The Nigerian is the offensive benchmark for the leading Serie A team that hasn’t won the league title since the 1989/90 season.
In the last few hours, after Napoli’s victory against Roma, Jose Mourinho, La Loba’s coach, declared about the present of the Nigerian striker and his football resemblance, saying that “he is at the same level as Drogba but simulates a lot.” It is obviously a compliment from the Portuguese coach but also a call to attention for the Serie A referees regarding the striker’s play.
Thanks to his recent performances and great present, Osimhen has aroused interest from many of the best teams in European football, mainly Manchester United, but he has stated that he feels very comfortable in the sky-blue team and that he is not thinking about a possible transfer.
For now, he will stay at Napoli with the aim of fulfilling the dream of a whole city that breathes football in every corner.
