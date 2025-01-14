The sporting director of Sevilla FC, Víctor Orta, has reviewed all the news about his team in the market. The man from Madrid responded to journalists’ questions, during the presentation of Rubén Vargas, about the possible entry and exit movements that are taking place at the Nervión club.

First of all, he talked about the betting disappointments like those of Iheanacho or Barco: «It is clear that there have been things that have not performed well but we are halfway through the season and we have to wait. There are signings that will give more than what they have given so far and I remain very excited about this squad and with the faith that we will give more than what we have given so far,” said Orta, who specified more about the case of Valentín Barco: «Brighton wants the player to have more minutes, “They speak with several clubs, and we, and they will inform us of a decision shortly.”

Questioned about the possibility of take out footballers like Iheanacho himself or Suso in this January marketcommented that “the market is open and we have the obligation to study all offers. “The players also have to show us their feelings.”

A Víctor Orta who admitted, in this sense, that the club needs to give out to be able to execute his entire reinforcement plan: “We have some margin even with the arrival of Vargas, but it is clear that any departure facilitates other movements in the market.” Furthermore, Víctor Orta explained briefly but with determination the reason why He rejected the offer from Spartak Moscow to acquire his services: “I am where I want to be”.









In this regard, he added that “I am a less important part of the club; i just I focus on working 24/7 for SevillaI don’t think about myself. Only the project and the roadmap grow with some changes that we have marked and I am sure that the results will arrive.

About him coach, García Pimienta, He assured that “I see him very well, strong, looking for solutions, I see him with energy. Obviously defeats affect him like everyone else, but I see him wanting to find the formula so that the best results arrive as soon as possible.

About the possible offers from Lazio and Aston Villa de Monchi for Kike Salas and Badé, respectivelyhe is frank: «There is no offer received at the club by them, there is a lot of rumors but no offers. Víctor Orta himself has thus denied that he met with Monchi in Badé, also ensuring that he is not aware that the one from San Fernando was at the facilities of the Sevilla sports city this Tuesday. Likewise, he also did not want to talk about the possible arrival of Puado in the summer: “I am not talking about players who are not from Sevilla, we will continue to be active in the market.”

Doing balance recognizes that «we are disappointed with the elimination in the Cup. It has been a major disappointment. “We wanted more points in the league, I understand the criticism and we only want to think about Girona and have a second round with better performance than what we have offered so far.” And finally, he spoke about the future of Navas and of his heirs in the locker room: «He is on a rest period and when he returns it will be easy to understand the president. Players like Gudelj, Saúl, Nyland… have to take a step forward. But nothing is going to be as big as Navas. “Surely he will continue to help us.”