Mazatlan.- One of the revelations in the team Sub-14 of Mazatlán FC this tournament, is the player from Nayarit, Víctor Miramonteswho a few weeks after officially belonging to the Cañoneros has been able to adapt well to the team and has managed to be one of the important pieces at the start of the semester.

Miramontes spoke for EL DEBATE and He told us how he lives this adventure in search of a dream within the world of soccer.

The lanky player, who stands out for his location, good aerial play and speed in one-on-ones, confesses that he wants to continue standing out in professional soccer and make a name for himself in the future, for which he is currently working hard to meet all their minuses, in the difficult world of professional football

How did you start in soccer?

I started playing soccer at the age of 8 at a Club in San Diego, California, it was called San Diego Real Madrid Elite.

Who instilled in you the taste for the game?

Since I was little I used to watch my dad play soccer. and I liked to kick the balls that I had in my house.

At what age did you decide to try yourself in professional football?

Starting from when I was 11 years old, I began to go to visories of different clubs to test myself within my city, how Pumas, America, Monterreyuntil I had to go to a camp in Pachuca for a week.

The player born in Tepic, wants to debut with Mazatlán FC-courtesy

How did you arrive at Mazatlán FC?

I attended the Copa Mazatlán in May 2022 and that was where the club observed me for the first time, Later there were visories of Mazatlán FC, in Tepic and I attended with the same teacher who took me to the Cup, the teacher Salvador “Chava” Campos de Tuzos Xalisco, I passed the filter in Tepic and that was when I came directly to my week of visories with the Club.

How was the screening process?

It was a bit complicated because the game in my city was very different from an already professional game, but I was able to easily adapt to the style of play.

What was your reaction and that of your family when you found out that you were part of the team?

We got very excited and I felt nervous, because they told me that in a week I would have to report back to train with the club.

How difficult is it to be in another city to follow your dreams?

It is difficult because it is leaving many things asidesuch as family and friends.

How do you see the level in the Liga MX Under-14 tournament?

The level is quite competitive because the players are more skilled and strong.

What are your goals in the short term?

In the short term personally, I would like this season to be in the spotlight of the Mexican team and as a group I would like to be champion with my team in Liga MX.

What is your long-term goal in soccer?

I want to debut in the first division and be able to reach a European team.

How often do you talk to your relatives?

Almost every day I talk to my dad by text and I tell him how training and school went, and my mom came to live in Mazatlán with me.

How good is it for you to be on the team with other players from Tepic?

I feel comfortable because that shows the talent that there is in Nayarit and I like playing with them because I have known them for a long time and I get along well with them.

What are your qualities on the pitch?

I feel that I have a lot of vision of the game apart from the fact that I am very fast when it comes to making short bursts to catch up with the players or get ahead of them.

What would you like to work on more to improve?

In the aerial game to be able to win all the balls from above and to be able to score goals from corner kicks.

What is the most difficult thing about this level?

Being able to compete against rival strikers, because they are stronger and adapt to the game that is faster and smarter already at these levels.

Who is your idol player and why?

Although he is not from my position, it is Cristiano Ronaldo, because of the mentality he has of never giving up and in my position it is Rafael Márquez because he became a leader and managed to be in one of the biggest clubs in the world and at his best level.