UCAM CF and Víctor Manuel Mena Coto (1995, Los Palacios and Villafranca) reach an agreement for the 27-year-old player to join the university discipline. The winger who comes from Real Balompédica Linense is a complete and competitive player who has extensive experience in the category.

Trained in the ranks of Sevilla FC, he stood out in Sevilla C in 2014/15, which allowed him to make the jump to Second Division B at a very young age, more specifically to San Roque de Lepe where he was undisputed. His good work helped him sign with the Córdoba subsidiary, which at that time was in 2nd B. In two seasons he played 70 games and 5 more with the Córdoba first team in the Second Division.

In 2018/19 he joined the ranks of Salamanca and the following year and a half he went to Melilla. In the middle of 2020/21 he arrived at La Línea de la Concepción where he spent the last two and a half years in which he played 47 games and achieved milestones such as promotion to the First RFEF with the Linense team.