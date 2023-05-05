Martin’s debut

Monday 8 May it will be a very special day for the young man’s career Victor Martins, reigning Formula 3 champion and member of the Alpine Academy since 2018. TO MonzaIndeed, the 21-year-old Frenchman will make his own first session absolute at the wheel of a Formula 1 cartaking to the track for a private test at the wheel of the A521, the car used by the team in the 2021 season. The programme, made official by the French company, will also see the participation of Australian Jack Doohan for Tuesday, the latter already protagonist of two PL1 sessions last year and current Alpine third driver.

A great emotion

In view of the tests in the Temple of SpeedMartins commented on the official as follows: “I am very excited about the idea of ​​testing a Formula 1 car for the first time on Monday at Monza – he has declared – it will be my first time working closely with the Alpine team on track, and to be able to have my first opportunity in an F1 car with them it’s really special. I aim to spend a lot of time on the track and enjoy everything. I’m really grateful to have had this first opportunity, thanks to Alpine and the whole team. They fitted my seat and we completed the simulator work, which it is very exciting. Now I can’t wait to get out on track and make the most of the opportunity to learn as much as possible.”

The ideal moment

Enthusiasm also expressed by Julian Rouse, Director of the Alpine Academy: “We can’t wait for Victor to test the A521 at Monza and for his first lap in a Formula 1 car. – he added – he spent time at Enstone preparing for the test, driving around in the simulator and trying out the seat. During his time at the Alpine Academy he achieved fantastic results, one of which is the reigning FIA Formula 3 Champion title. Now that he has moved up to Formula 2, and that he is demonstrating enormous potential, it’s definitely the right time to see him test drive an F1 car. As an Academy we are delighted to continue supporting Victor in developing him and to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”

The carreer

Joined the Academy in 2018Martins also boasts success in the Formula Renault Eurocupobtained in 2020. Also returning from the recent test session for rookie drivers in Formula E, this year he will participate in the championship of Formula 2 with the ART Grand Prix teamwhere he got two podiums in the first four appointments. In addition to the aforementioned Doohan, the French team’s Academy includes numerous young talents, including the Italian Gabriele Minipresent in Formula 3.