«We are the voice and hope of a people who have said emphatically that they want to be much more than they are. Our municipality wants to get out of lethargy and conformism, we want to make the leap and become important in the Region of Murcia and in Spain, “said Víctor Martínez this Saturday in Santomera. The new mayor, who regains power for the PP after 8 years of PSOE governments (in coalition with Alternativa por Santomera from 2016 to 2019), opted to “grow in services and infrastructures.” And he affirmed that the solution to the problems will not be achieved “from isolation” and “with a closed municipal government”, but with “good coordination” with other administrations.

To achieve this, Martínez assured in the constitutive plenary session of the new corporation, he has the support of the regional government. He said it before the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, one of the many officials from his party who supported him. Significant was the presence of the new president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez.

In any case, the councilor, former spokesman for the PP in the Assembly and until now general secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, warned Miras, councilors and general directors: “Here you have an ally in the defense of regional and national interests, but They also have a team of Spartans in defense of local interests.

He promised the neighbors to work “without rest and with determination.” And as an immediate challenge, he cited signing the agreement with the Ministry of Social Policy for the provision of Early Care services to children with intellectual disabilities. He also reviewed some of his projects, such as the construction of the new Emergency Service, the refurbishment of Coto Cuadros and a performing arts center.

Martínez received the baton from the PSOE councilor Paloma Cánovas, president of the Age Table. The event, held in the afternoon at the Ginés Abellán Municipal Auditorium, was attended by more than five hundred people. The outgoing mayor, Inmaculada Sánchez, now a candidate for the Senate, and also former councilors José María Sánchez, Antonio Bernal and Ambrosio Andúgar attended as guests.