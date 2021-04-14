The General Assembly of Members of the Association for People with Down Syndrome (Assido) ratified this Wednesday the candidacy presented by Víctor Martínez López for the new Board of Directors of the association. The new president takes the witness from Juan Carlos Sánchez Sánchez, at the head of the association for the last eight years, who will continue to be part of the board of directors. Víctor Martínez, 48, is a lawyer specialized in Family, Disability and New Technologies.

The candidacy, made up equally by the same number of mothers and fathers of the association, is made up of María Abellán Guerrero, Lucía Ros Panalés, Beatriz Martínez Sánchez, Carmen Belmonte Carmona, Eulalia Martínez López, Carmen Navarro Alarcón, Javier Fernández-Delgado Cerdá , Juan Carlos Sánchez Sánchez, Diego Gil Vélez, Luis Lorente Costa and Juan Marín Vidal.

Among the challenges of this new stage is the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the association, the promotion of the inclusion of people with Down syndrome at all levels, and the construction of Ressido, a residence and Center for the Promotion of Personal Autonomy which will be a reference in the provision of services for the disabled in Spain.

Assido, founded in 1981, is the second oldest Down syndrome association in Spain and in 2021 it will be 40 years old. At that time, some parents decided to self-organize to create a structure that would allow them to offer a more integrated and open future to society for their children.

This association of fathers and mothers today has almost 100 professionals and three centers in Murcia that serve almost 400 families. Accompanying them from their reception in the first ages, to providing them with occupational activities in adult life, going through the monitoring of the evolution in schools, professional training, leisure, sports and job search. It also has 2 sheltered homes for the development of autonomy, and a large project in the making, Ressido, which will be a residence and Center for the Promotion of Personal Autonomy. Another of its objectives is to create links and support networks between relatives of people with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, in addition to raising awareness in society in general about the benefits that inclusion brings to all, whether it is people, institutions or companies: for the whole of society.