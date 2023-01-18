The search for consensus and the recovery of the broken social dialogue between the diverse and heterogeneous educational community is one of the most urgent challenges of the new Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín Navarro, until now General Director of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Evaluation. «I extend my hand to dialogue with the entire educational community to seek the good of our students. Education must be a space for dialogue to promote agreements that result in the well-being of society,” said Marín, who begins his task as a counselor with the recognition of unions, associations and managers for his management skills and technical knowledge of the area, and lands in a position that, in many aspects and always in the second row, he has held de facto.

INFRASTRUCTURES

The declaration of principles of the new Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment did not leave aside the “defense of the freedom of choice of center for families”, the sign and flag of the PP, which Marín wanted to make explicit on two occasions. «We must be able to develop an educational model based on principles that have proven their effectiveness and in which we believe. The freedom of choice of center by families undoubtedly means an improvement in management and greater well-being for families and students”, the counselor made clear, who promised to “modernize the infrastructures of the centers, which is Another of the priorities, as well as improving attention to diversity and developing prevention and monitoring policies that guarantee the emotional well-being of students.

EMPLOYABILITY

Opportunity for young people



The new organization of competences, which brings together the areas of Vocational Training and Employment in the same portfolio, “will allow the establishment of synergies that promote employability, so one of the priorities will be to increase places in bilingual and Dual Vocational Training. We are going to continue increasing the places and adjusting the offer to the needs of the productive fabric. Linking employment with Vocational Training gives us an opportunity to improve the training of young people and guarantee their employability », he defended.

MEETING

The creation of new free Early Childhood Education places – in public and subsidized centers – will continue to be developed in the five-month term that awaits Marín, who promised to specify figures and projects on this aspect in the coming days. He insisted on his willingness to “dialogue with the entire educational community. I want society to see the Ministry of Education as an institution with its doors permanently open,” he remarked during his first appearance as counselor Víctor Marín.