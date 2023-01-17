The appointment of the until now director general of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Evaluation, Víctor Marín Navarro, as Minister of Education, did not come as a surprise to the educational community, aware that he has been the one who has taken charge of a good part of the management during Campuzano’s term. Recognized by unions, associations and executives for his management skills and his technical knowledge of the area, Marín lands in a position that, in various aspects and always at the rear, he has almost carried out, and he knows his interlocutors perfectly, who already they have negotiated weighty issues with him during Campuzano’s 20 months in office. In fact, Marín has taken charge of key matters of the Ministry in the background, a fact that arouses the suspicions of some agents, such as FAPA and the CC OO Teaching Federation, who consider him “the ideologue of the educational project of the PP in the Region». For better and for worse, he is no stranger to the Council.

“Education must be a space for dialogue to reach consensus with the educational community and excellence,” said the new counselor yesterday after his appointment was made public. The appointed head of Education –the seventh since 2011–, Vocational Training and Employment considers that “we have a challenge in terms of attention to diversity and Vocational Training to achieve the best levels of employability and inclusion”, he anticipated.

The challenges 1 Paradigm shift.

To date, Lomloe’s development has focused on political issues; the pedagogical transformation that it contemplates must begin to be applied.

2 Dissatisfaction with the cuts.

Teachers are still up in arms over the cuts applied a decade ago, and are demanding their reversal.

3 FP and Children

These are two great challenges for the future in the Region. The two areas foresee large investments that will have to know how to manage.

Secondary Education Teacher of History and Geography, Víctor Marín has been a training advisor in different teacher and resource centers in the Region of Murcia and head of the Teacher Training and Innovation Service from 2016 to September 2019. Since October 2019 he was the position of deputy general director of Educational Innovation and Attention to Diversity with the previous counselor, Esperanza Moreno. Since Moreno’s departure, the figure of Víctor Marín Navarro has gained a greater dimension, and the bulk of Education management has fallen on his table, together with the general directors Jesús Pellicer and Juan García Iborra, since the development of the new curricula. from Lomloe to educational planning.

Marín, who expands her powers by adding the Employment area, handles with ease both the gears of the Ministry of Education and the reality at the foot of the classroom. In fact, unions and directors of centers celebrated the fact that the portfolio falls to “someone who knows about Education.”

The president of the Teaching Personnel Board (in which the teaching unions with representation are integrated), Luis Alberto Prieto, positively valued the appointment of Marín. “We are glad that they name someone who knows about Education, who has clear objectives and also has the ability to reach consensus.” The president of the Association of Secondary Education Directors also considered that it is “a very favorable choice. He has always tried to give an answer, he listens and knows what he is talking about. Now that everything depends on him, we hope that he maintains that line. From the Federation of Ampas, Clara García, assessed that “the designation only obeys political issues with a view to the elections. We don’t see any changes.” For CC OO it represents continuity: «He has been the de facto Minister of Education; his competence as his manager is unquestionable, but he will be at the service of the same project ».