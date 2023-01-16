The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Monday afternoon what could be the last remodeling of his Executive before the regional elections on May 28. A remodeling that incorporates new faces with a strong political profile to face the final stretch of the legislature. Mabel Campuzano leaves the Government, until now in charge of Education, who will be replaced by one of its general directors, Víctor Marín.

The other great novelty is the creation of the Ministry of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, headed by Juan María Vázquez, current senator of the PP and a man of complete confidence of the president.

And there are also important changes in Social Policy and Families, since Vice President Isabel Franco cedes these powers to Conchita Ruiz, current General Director of People with Disabilities and former councilor of the Murcia City Council, who will direct the new Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality .

On the other hand, the Minister of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, will become the spokesman for the Executive, instead of Valle Miguélez, keeping all his powers intact.

This is how the new government of López Miras remains isabella frank

Vice President and Counselor for Transparency, Participation and Cooperation.

Marcos Ortuno

Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson.

Victor Marin Navarro

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment.

Juan Maria Vazquez

Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research.

Luis Alberto Marin

Minister of Economy, Finance, European Funds and Digital Administration.

Valle Miguélez

Minister of Business, Social Economy and Self-Employed.

Juan Jose Pedreno

Health adviser.

Antonio Luengo

Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Jose Ramon Diez de Revenga

Minister of Development and Infrastructures.

Conchita Ruiz Caballero

Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality. See also “AFHS”: Koky went to jail and Charito lost control, goodbye to the Gonzales?

Three new additions



One of the main changes in the regional Executive is the appointment of Víctor Marín, until now General Director of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Evaluation, who replaces Mabel Campuzano at the head of the Ministry of Education. Marín has been a professor of Geography and History since 2004 and a doctor of Art History from the University of Murcia.

In addition, he has been a training advisor in different teacher and resource centers in the Region of Murcia and head of the Teacher Training and Innovation Service from 2016 to September 2019.

For her part, Conchita Ruiz lands in the Executive of López Miras to head the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality, portfolios that Isabel Franco had until now. Ruiz has a degree in Communication Sciences from UCAM and, in addition to working in various media outlets, as well as institutions, between 2015 and 2019 she was councilor for Social Rights and Development Cooperation in the Murcia City Council. Since that year she has been in charge of the General Directorate for Persons with Disabilities of the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS).

The third appointment is that of Juan María Vázquez, who will be in charge of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research. Vázquez is a veterinarian, professor of Animal Medicine and Surgery, as well as a number academic at the Royal Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Spain, of Sciences of the Region of Murcia and of Veterinary Sciences of the Region.

Currently, Vázquez is a senator and spokesman for the Science, Innovation and Universities commission in the Upper House.