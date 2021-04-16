How was the video of the song ‘Víctimas las dos’ recorded in the middle of the pandemic?

It was complicated, we had to do covid tests and garrison the 20 dancers for days. They did three tests for me, just like India, it was tedious, but the result was good, a lot of enthusiasm to work, something we had not done in a long time.

How about the duo with India?

Amazing. We have been friends for many years, but we had never collaborated with each other, despite having talked about it. I respect her very much because she is very passionate about her work, she always adds 100% more to everything and that is reflected in the song and in the video.

Lately there is that tendency for collaborations. Is it the product of the pandemic or a fad?

I think the pandemic has allowed us to find each other. Before, if you wanted to do something with a partner, it was normal for their team to tell you that they were ‘busy’. But when the pandemicWhat are you going to answer me? If you are not doing anything, you are at home. In my case, I spent six months recording my new album because I had all the time in the world and I did the Indian thing, something that would not have happened under normal circumstances. Besides, there is a trend in a new generation, who loves to hear collaborations. The urban genre has created this trend and it is interesting.

There are many artists who have spoken out against the urban genre and reggaeton. What is your stance?

It would be very difficult to criticize a generation. I am not a fan of all urban lyrics, but there is a young audience that consumes it. I have collaborated with most of them and I do so as far as what the personality and style of Víctor Manuelle allows me. You hear me flirting with other rhythms, but with the certainty that something that is outside of what I usually do will never come out of my mouth.

For example, lyrics that threaten the integrity of women …

Exactly, but I’m not going to tell you that I’m against that genre, because there is an audience that consumes it, a world, an industry that wants to listen to them. If there is an artist who does not live by complaining, it is me. I am blessed, I am not against anyone or the new generations. I lived a moment of the golden age of salsa, where I was the darling of the company, where I generated a lot of money for production and if I returned, then I have to allow other generations to live it. I live super calm and happy with the opportunities they give me.

Do you think the pandemic has hit all music artists equally?

The genre that is strong is reggaeton, the urban, and probably they have not been affected much because they have streaming followers who are very aware of what they put out. But there is a more traditional audience, of the ballad or the salsa that does not live on the cell phone looking for music.

In my case, my great strength was the shows. I have many visits on my social networks, but it does not compare with Maluma or J. Balvin, which have continued to generate money. But in history it always happens that the world returns to normal, so when that happens, everyone is going to be eager to work more, I have no doubt about that. For my part, I already finished my album and I am waiting for the right time to release it.

The pandemic also brought you a wife and a grandson. Tell us.

Without detracting from the importance and mourning for all the people who lost a close being, the pandemic brought many changes in my personal life. I got married and my first granddaughter arrived. Without a pandemic, I probably wouldn’t have had the time to enjoy my daughter’s pregnancy.

This time also solidified my 13-year relationship with Frances Franco. At one point I said: “If we are already holding each other 24 hours a day, I think we have passed the test and we can get married.” The truth is that I have really enjoyed the home.

