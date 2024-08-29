Víctor Manuelle (New York, 55 years old) has been a reference in tropical music for more than 30 years. He began his musical career in 1993, when he released his first solo album, Just in time (Sony Records). But it was in 1996 that she managed to jump to fame by releasing her second album, a self-titled record produced by Sergio George. Her international success came in 1997 with her third album, Yetwith which he dominated Spanish-language radio in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru and the United States with his hits Tell her, I’ve tried and That’s how women are. He was also the first salsa artist to fuse his music with reggaeton, collaborating with Héctor & Tito, Don Omar, Tego Calderón, Ken-Y and Voltio.

Known as The sonero of youthVíctor Manuelle has 47 singles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts and 29 songs at number one on the Billboard Tropical Airplay charts. He has also won five Guinness World Records awards and has sold more than four million copies of his albums in Puerto Rico and the United States.

His most recent album is titled Retromantica celebration of his 30-year career. It is more than a salsa album, it is an emotional journey through the nostalgia and romance that characterize this genre, and with which he once again conquers the hearts of his followers, reaffirming himself as one of the greatest exponents of tropical music.

The Puerto Rican artist was in New York as part of the Rise Up NYC summer concert series, organized by the office of Mayor Eric Adams. Before starting his concert in Orchard Beach, a true cultural celebration attended by thousands of people of all ages and nationalities, the artist received a special recognition: the Key to Entertainment of New York City.

Ask. How was your reaction when you found out you would receive the Key?

Answer. It has filled me with emotion because New York is a city that I respect a lot, that has known my career since 1994. It is the most important city in the world, everyone knows it, and musically it represents a lot. In this city I have performed on the most important stages, Carnegie Hall, Radio City, Madison Square Garden, nightclubs, public events, so it is like saying that I managed to get them to consider this job. It’s been 31 years. When people say, “What did you think?”, that these 31 years have not been in vain.

PHow do you feel when you see your music passed down from generation to generation?

R. That is one of the things that we Latinos have culturally. We bring music to our grandparents, to our mothers, to our fathers, and that is one of the things that has been achieved in these 30 years. It is nice to meet younger people who tell me “I like your music because my mother listened to your music.” And I even run into grandmothers, and that is nice too. The demographic of what my music is about has also grown in the part of the commitment I have with the situation of people with Alzheimer’s. So, I also have an adult audience that has become very fond of me, I have many grandmothers who pamper me a lot, they already see me as if I were their grandson.

P.To whom do you dedicate this recognition?

R. To the people who have been with me during these 31 years. I mean, there are many, if I start to mention them, there are work teams, there are record companies, there are many people who take you to the place where you are and sometimes they are behind the scenes and one doesn’t know who they are. I want to dedicate this to my family, to them and to the public.

PHow have you managed to stay in the music industry for so many years and with people you trust?

R. I am a person who has long-term work teams and members of my orchestra are celebrating 31 years with me, my trumpet player and my bongos player, who have been with me since the first day I was on stage. Obviously, there are changes that one makes. Intuition, I am a person who lets myself be carried away by what I feel musically. And second, I am very aware of what I think is best for me as an artist and not what is happening. I am not aware of what so-and-so did to see what I do. I do what I think the public likes, and if so-and-so does better than me, well, great, because God has that blessing for him and another for me. My theory of life has made me live peacefully, happily, I do not envy anyone, I am literally happy with success.

PWhat do you still need to achieve musically?

R. Many things, I think. Every day I wake up with a new idea.

P. Gilberto Santa Rosa, Tito Nieves and Frankie Ruíz are among the contributors on this album. How did these names come about?

R. I have to have an admiration. There are times when record companies pressure you to do collaborations with people who are having a good time, but sometimes you say “it’s just that we don’t have things in common, it’s not that their music is bad, but it’s not like what I do.” I always try to do collaborations that take people by surprise, but they say “cool, they do look alike.” That they have something in common, that we approach each other in the same way, even though they are different genres. That’s what I almost always look for in a collaboration.

PHe is honest with his music.

R. Because that’s what the public takes away. I think that’s the key to success, that these people are here today, because that’s who I am, I don’t have much wrapping. My music reflects who I am as a person. I’m a pretty calm person, I’m very slow, my family says I’m kind of boring. I don’t like to go out much, I’m not a party person, I’m a person who stays in my core. I have a commune at home. I love having my daughter, my granddaughter, my mom… When I have my people with me, that’s a happy day for me.