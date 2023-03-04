Monterrey is having a dream season. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is in the first position of the general table and is one of the teams that have been the most solid throughout the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. For many specialists, Rayados is the number one candidate to win the title. The Sultana del Norte team has several arguments in its favor: it has a deep squad, great internal competition, players with a great moment and an experienced and winning coach.
In a press conference prior to his duel on matchday 10 against FC Juárez, ‘El Rey Midas’ issued a warning to all the teams in the Liga MX. Vucetich affirmed that the main aspiration of his team is to win the championship, but for this they have to go step by step and first qualify directly for the league.
“The aspiration is to seek the championship. The team has grown. There are young players who have joined the squad and have performed well. Things have gone well and we are in first place. This speaks of the solidity of the team and work to get the results we want”
– Victor Vucetich
To achieve this objective, Vucetich indicated that it is important for the team to maintain its level in the second half of the championship, since this is the most complicated part of the tournament. The Monterrey coach considered that the difficulty increases because all the teams are looking for the possibility of entering the final phase of the championship, be it the playoffs or the league directly.
This weekend, Rayados, the leader of the competition, will face FC Juárez. On paper it seems that the albiazules are clear favourites, but Hernán Cristante’s team has improved in the last semester.
