On Sunday night, at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, striped beat 1-0 at Atlas from Guadalajara, in what meant the first victory in the Fernando era: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz as an albiazul strategist.
The ‘form’, however, which was precisely the reason why Victor Manuel Vucetich left the team and ‘Tano’ Ortíz arrived, was not to the liking of the fans… nor was it the technical director, who had no qualms in pointing out to the players as the main responsible for ‘backing down’ instead of looking for the second goal that would extend the advantage and define the game.
—Don’t you think that the rival comes to the team very easily?
—I think the team gets further back than I like. We saw it from minute sixty where the boys have, I don’t know if the habit, or feel comfortable from midfield forward. We put offensive changes to go forward, and vice versa: they went backwards. It is a process where they have to understand that we are always going to look for the second goal and not go backwards where they feel comfortable.
These statements provoked two types of reactions from the fans: applause and alert.
The applause because he expressed what many fans saw on the pitch and gave them peace that he, being the one who works every day with the players, has agreed with his criteria.
Alert, because they fear that the footballers may take these words the wrong way and dose ideas and efforts throughout the tournament. At the end of the day it is not highly recommended to start a process distributing blame and/or responsibilities.
What is a reality is that Rayados continues with the Victor Manuel Vucetich chip. The same thing happened to Miguel Herrera when he arrived at tigers. Inheritances like this are not easy to forget… Will ‘Tano’ have to adapt?
