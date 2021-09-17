Club Deportivo Guadalajara reaches the navel of the regular phase of the 2021 Apertura tournament of Liga MX under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich, the rojiblanco team located in position 10 of the general classification with 10 units seeks to transcend in the contest, but for this they must be more regular.
With the Mexican strategist in the balance, we name five of the biggest concerns of the ‘King midas‘in order to face Pachuca on date 9.
The rojiblanca directive and Victor Manuel Vucetich They must be in wide communication, the safest thing is that whatever happens, the star will remain at least until the end of the tournament. But so as not to aggravate the annoyance of the fans, the coach will try to add at least one unit, that is, try to at least not lose.
Despite the uneven results, the coach is confident that the expected objectives will be achieved in order to be able to get into the big party.
In the absence of Alexis vega on the offensive, in the last match Vucetich placed Godinez as the starting center-forward, however, after I took him out of the game not even Cesar Huerta, Ronaldo Cisneros and Oribe Peralta on the bench, he finished the game with a nine.
Two goals in the last five games is the poor scoring quota that Rebaño Sagrado has, average of less than 0.5 goals per game, Vucetich you will have to look for variations to try to get more scores in the matches.
On matchday 10 it will be the National Classic and the Guadalajara team will visit the Águilas in search of being able to give their fans joy, a negative streak in these next two games would be catastrophic for the coach’s continuity.
