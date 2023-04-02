Monterrey has had an unbeatable season in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The Monterrey team marches as a super leader this season and it seems that no team will be able to take this position from them in the remaining days. This Saturday, April 1, Rayados will receive Xolos de Tijuana in the Gigante de Acero in a duel corresponding to matchday 13.
The team led by Miguel Herrera needs an urgent victory to get fully into the fight for the playoffs. However, Monterrey will seek to break their all-time record for points in a short tournament and it is imperative that they get a good result this weekend against the border team.
Rogelio Funes Mori will miss this duel due to the accumulation of five yellow cards. Fortunately for his cause, Víctor Manuel Vucetich has a very complete squad and could give minutes to two strikers who suffered serious injuries and who need minutes to find their football rhythm. They are Joao Rojas and Duván Vergara.
Everything indicates that ‘King Midas’ will bet on Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre to start against Xolaje. However, it is expected that at some point in the match both Rojas and Vergara may have minutes. The Colombian attacker has become a revulsion for Monterrey in the second half and has scored a goal this season.
For his part, Rojas returned to activity in a friendly match held in the United States during the FIFA Date in March. The Ecuadorian striker returned to the courts after being out for eight months due to a serious injury. It will be important for Vucetich to recover both elements for the end of the regular season.
#Víctor #Manuel #Vucetich #prepares #surprises #face #Tijuana
Leave a Reply