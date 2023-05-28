A few minutes ago it was reported that the Mexican coach Victor Manuel Vucetich He has ceased to be a Rayados de Monterrey coach.
After being eliminated in the semifinal of the Closing Tournament 2023, the royal board was upset by the ways and decided to end the relationship with ‘King Midas’.
According to information from the journalist Diego Armando Medina, Vucetich will no longer continue in office and it is detailed that the semifinal game cost him his job. Likewise, said source indicates that Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz He is already in the Sultana del Norte looking for a school for his children, so everything seems to indicate that he will be the new Rayados strategist.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich arrived in Monterrey in the Clausura 2022. In total, he led 54 games, which are summarized in 31 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses, leaving a 70 percent effectiveness, although one game ended up scoring him from the squad The gang.
