Although Victor Manuel Vucetich He had four games without defeat, and after his victory against Pachuca, the board decided to end his relationship with the Mexican coach in a surprising way. Anyone would have imagined that at least he would arrive for the National Classic and if he did not have a favorable result, he would be dismissed without further ado.
But the decision came hastily and there was no more time for the ‘King midas‘, with everything and that his period as a rojiblanco coach was not what was expected and that he ultimately left duty in his 13 months at the helm, the reality is that he had better results with a fairly limited squad compared to other stars.
Everything points to the decision to leave Vucetich it was from the president Amaury vergara surpassing the authority of Ricardo Peláez to give his intimate friend the opportunity as acting Marcelo Michel Leaño, which does not have to be bad, after the trajectory of the young coach in Mexican soccer, but if he does not have expected results, he will be highly questioned.
The ways of Vucetich They did not like many and anyone imagined that he would have had a better stage with the Herd, but various factors allowed him to barely stand out a little from the others who have been (Cardozo, Boy and Had) from the departure of Matías Almeyda, the best Chivas coach in the Vergara family era.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Through its portal and social networks, the media people of the rojiblanco team highlighted what was done by Vucetich during their time at the institution and they exhibited the three fundamental objectives that helped them in the little more than a year that they remained at the club.
With everything and the criticism ‘Vuce‘He trusted the young Mexican players and gave continuity to many of them,
In the 45 duels he gave confidence to at least six elements emerged from the basic forces; the maximum he registered in a match was 13 (Opening day 2021) and in 12 matches there were a minimum of 10 homegrown players who participated. In other words, in 55% of their line-ups, more changes had the intervention of quarry players.
As if that were not enough, it led to the consolidation of several players in the first team as in the case of Eduardo Torres placeholder image, making him a permanent starter, in addition, he debuted seven elements of the quarry in the First Division: Luis Olivas, Sergio Flores, Alejandro Organista, Deivoon Magaña, Juan De Dios Aguayo, Jesús Orozco and Pavel Perez.
Some of them have been gaining a place in the starting eleven of the team, while others have continued under the orders of the subsidiary Tapatio on the Expansion League MX.
For those reasons Victor Manuel Vucetich He has been a coach who supported the club process and will help the club raise its level later on.
Leave a Reply