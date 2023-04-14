Last weekend in the corresponding matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey visited the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ to face Club América and unfortunately for their cause they fell 2-1 due to two errors, one of them was a mistake of Stephen Andrada that allowed a goal and another was the missed penalty of Joao Rojas.
Due to this situation and the fact that recently the Sultana del Norte team is the worst team to collect from the eleven steps, given that many have failed lately, the Mexican coach, Victor Manuel Vucetichofficially announced at a press conference that from now on, the Argentine attacker, German Berterameis the team’s official penalty taker.
“We are looking for the best way to understand and look for a specific penalty taker, for me it’s Berterame, whether I miss him or goal, he’s the shooter. It’s been discussed with him and with the group; it will take place.”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The experienced strategist mentioned the mistakes the team made to lose to the Eagles and justified the mistakes of his players.
“In the specific case of the match against America; It was intense, disputed by both parties. It wasn’t our best game, but we had a chance to win. We made mistakes; We had not committed them in many meetings, now two were committed. It is part of soccer; we are not exempt. We are not machines and support was given to the two colleagues, they have done well, ”he said.
La Pandilla will play this coming Sunday, April 16, against Santos Laguna in the match of day 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament; Luis Cardenas will be the starting goalkeeper for the expulsion of Stephen Andrada.
#Víctor #Manuel #Vucetich #announced #official #penalty #taker #Rayados
Leave a Reply