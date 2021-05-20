Víctor Manuel, Canijo de Jerez, Shinova, Ella Baila Sola and Celtas Cortos are some of the actions planned in the festival ‘Viva Lorca’ that will celebrate its first edition during the months of July and September. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the Councilor for Celebrations, José Ángel Ponce, presented the program on Thursday in the courtyard of the Guevara Palace.

The performances will have a maximum capacity of 500 people and will be held in the Huerto de la Rueda, in the Plaza de España and in the cloister of La Merced. Tickets are already on sale at compralaentrada.com with prices ranging between 10 and 25 euros.

The festival will start on July 9 with a concert by Víctor Manuel in an intimate format, but there will also be humorous nights with Comandante Lara, a tribute to Joaquín Sabina with Noche Sabinera, as well as other artists such as the transgressive duo Ladilla Rusa, Bombai and Pegatina , which will close the cycle on September 25.

Mateos said that the city will give this festival “a leap in quality, once again being among the main cities of our Region and the rest of the neighboring provinces.” The programming, he assured, «is going to suppose an important cultural and responsible leisure booster for this summer, in which we must make the enjoyment and economic and social recovery of our municipality compatible »

Ponce stressed that it is an attractive, fresh concert cycle and that the Department of Celebrations will confirm the incorporation of more performances in the coming weeks.