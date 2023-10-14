DThe people in his pictures seem as if they have fallen out of time, captured in a space that belongs only to them. In passing, you might think that some of the portraits now on display in the Städelmuseum, which the Romanian artist Victor Man painted with dark oil colors in the tradition of realism, are works from the 1920s – or from even earlier eras, but they were only created recently.

In 2021, for example, the half-portrait of a young woman sitting in a green dress with a slipped white collar in front of a painting with a tumult of naked bodies and wearing a flower on her belt like a secret symbol. Her eyes, narrowed into slits, are reminiscent of Amedeo Modigliani’s figures – and look black into space. In an image from 2015, an elegantly dressed lady in front of a pattern of horse chestnut leaves and flowers almost flirtatiously avoids the viewer’s gaze. The woman lying down looks out at us from one eye, her head, modeled in deep blue and green tones almost like a sculpture, taking up almost the entire surface of the small picture “Girl in Love With a Wound” (2020/21). The face of the person portrayed rests on organic, abstract shapes that are vaguely reminiscent of crustaceans or tendrils: she will not reveal her secret.



The painter is in the picture as a ghostly white shadow: Victor Man, “Self with Father”, 2017

:



Image: Private collection/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2023



Man, who was born in 1974, knows exactly which environment best corresponds to his quiet works, which are deeply rooted in art history. At his own request, the twenty pictures that comprise his first solo museum show in a decade at the Städel are placed in the Gallery of Old Masters – the first work even side by side with them. This results in interesting changes of perspective between those immortalized around 1500 by Wolfgang Beuer or the master of the Stalburg portraits and Victor Man’s self-portrait “Self With Father” from 2017, into which the artist’s profile appears as a ghostly silhouette. What the pictures have in common is an aloof charisma, a seriousness that is heightened to existentialist melancholy. Where the medieval gold background shines in ancient art, Man uses almost garish color accents in his sea-green shaded, icon-influenced painting: in the picture of the father there is a fluorescent-looking blue line at the hairline; In other works, skin or fabric glows an unreal yellow, hair glows red, or the shimmer of white pearls pierces the darkness. Reproductions can hardly capture this effect, which is enhanced by the silky shine of oil paint.

Man’s art draws from the pre-Renaissance as well as from New Objectivity, Surrealism and Symbolism and evokes associations with artists as diverse as Jan Vermeer, Frida Kahlo and Paul Gauguin. The Romanian, who divides his life and working time between his native city of Cluj, Rome and Berlin, continually updates traditional symbols of vanitas or motifs of Christian iconography. The naked female body in “Girl With Goya’s Skull” (2021), stretched diagonally over a stool, carries a skull in the crook of her arm next to her head; in “Self as the Man of Sorrows” (2021), the artist stages himself as a man of sorrows following Christ.







World of images of a withdrawn person

Subversive adaptations of tradition are characteristic of some of the most commercially successful painters of our day. There is, for example, the Canadian Anna Weyant, who was associated with the major dealer Larry Gagosian, with her portraits of women influenced by Dutch painting of the Golden Age, or the Briton Flora Yukhnovich with her painted neo-rococo dreams, or the Polish neo-surrealist Ewa Juszkiewicz with her irritating portraits of women in the manner of Empire. Victor Man has also long received international recognition: in 2007 he represented Romania at the Venice Biennale, he is represented in important international collections and museums (such as the Städel), and at auctions people are excited about the rare works he sells every year creates only a few and provides even less. Just in June, one of his paintings sold at an auction in London for ten times the estimated price and reached seven figures.



Destruction of the portrait: Victor Man. “The Chandler,” 2013

:



Image: Private collection/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2023



There is nothing contemporary about Man’s art. His personal closedness is already at odds with the self-promoting culture of attention: he doesn’t give interviews, has no online presence and allows his works of art, which often show people from his closest circle, to stand for themselves. They encourage you to be irritated by what is supposedly familiar. In the series “The Chandler”, which has now been fully exhibited for the first time and began in 2013, the portrait is deconstructed and a motif that is always the same is varied: like a failed photograph, in the pictures of the woman sitting on a chair, the head is cut off from the edge of the picture, which is why she writes Main – her own? – in changing positions on the lap. A modern Medusa or a contemporary martyr? “Chandler” refers to the candle maker who also shortens wicks.

Sometimes missing chair legs break the clarity of the depiction, sometimes a knife in the hand of someone who only appears to be calm is frightening. Literary allusions range from Virginia Woolf to Gottfried Benn to Friedrich Hölderlin, whose poem “An Zimmern” takes the title of the show, “The Lines of Life”. In this small retrospective, it is Man’s personal life lines that intersect with those of art history.

“Victor Man – The Lines of Life”. In the Städel Museum, Frankfurt am Main; until February 4, 2024. The catalog costs 32 euros.