The Federation of Municipalities of the Region of Murcia (FMRM) held its eleventh General Assembly this Friday morning, in which the renewal of the management and administrative bodies of the Federation of Municipalities took place, as a consequence of the electoral process that it will face. the next four-year municipal period, and was attended by almost all of the mayors of the Region, a total of 45 town councils.

Among them, the mayor of Ulea, Víctor Manuel López Abenza, who until now was holding the position of vice president, was elected president. The rest of the members that make up it for this new legislature are: Sonia Almela, mayor of Ceutí as first vice president, and Catalina Herrero, mayor of Fortuna as second vice president.

The rest of the mayors who make up this decision-making body as members are José Francisco García Fernández, mayor of Caravaca, who from now on will also be the representative of the FMRM in the Territorial Council of the FEMP; Mari Carmen Morales, mayor of Beniel; Mario Pérez Cervera, mayor of Los Alcázares; Ángela Gaona, mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar; Severa González, mayor of Jumilla; Jesús Gómez, mayor of Abarán, and María Cánovas, mayor of Alhama de Murcia.

Víctor López, during his speech as the new president of the FMRM, thanked the management carried out by his predecessor and wanted to highlight the new team that forms the Executive Commission. “The ten people who make up this group do so with the conviction of giving our best to continue making this federation grow, above all and above all, to give our best to improve our municipalities,” he explained. And he also highlighted the importance of European funds as an opportunity for the municipalities of the Region.

For her part, the outgoing president, María Dolores Muñoz, wished her colleague the best in this new stage, and said during her speech that, “if the FMRM is defined by something, it is by being an organization, where despite being Made up of politicians, it does not understand colors and parties. Otherwise it would cease to exist.

The closing of this assembly was also attended by the Government delegate Francisco Jiménez, and the advisor to the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, accompanied in turn by the General Director of Local Administration, Francisco Abril, as representatives of the CARM. The first two participated in the closing, in which they highlighted during their interventions the important role of the local public administration.