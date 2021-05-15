The French cyclist Victor Lafay (Cofidis) won alone in the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia, this Saturday at Guardia Sanframondi (center), inaugurating his record of victories in professional cycling.

Hungarian Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) kept the leader’s pink ‘jersey’ on the eve of reaching the top of Campo Felice, in the Abruzzo region.

Lafay distanced his fellow escapees three kilometers from the finish, arriving a few seconds ahead of Italian Francesco Gavazzi and German Niklas Arndt.

In this way, Lafay (25 years old) achieves his first triumph as a professional and gives Cofidis his first victory at the Giro since Damien Monier did it in 2010.

The peloton, with all the favorites for the final victory and with the pink ‘jersey’, crossed the finish line with a delay of almost five minutes with respect to the escapees.

On Sunday the most complicated stage a priori of the first week of Giro will be held: 158 km of route between Castel di Sangro and Rocca di Cambio, with three mountain passes and a final ascent of 6.6 km and final 1,600 meters, from the top to the finish line, along an unpaved track belonging to the Campo Felice station, to which Pope John Paul II went on some occasions to ski.