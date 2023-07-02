The Frenchman Victor Lafay, from the Cofidis team, surprised the group of favorites and, with a dry attack just after the last kilometer mark, won the second stage of the Tour, ending in San Sebastián, while the British Adam Yates he kept the yellow jersey.

In the last 500 meters of the Tour de France, a Frenchman would appear: Victor Lafay. The Cofidis team cyclist surprised in the last section of the stage and took the victory, when it seemed that the Jumbo-Visma team had everything completely under control.

“I saw that I had the difference and I did not look back. I am fighting for the classification with Jonas Vingegaard and here I am, I saw the possibility, I had legs and I attacked”, declared the Frenchman, after winning a stage for his country after 2008.

The second stage of the Tour de France followed its route through the Basque Country. This Sunday, June 2, the route was through the cities of Vitoria and San Sebastián, in which the first 30 kilometers witnessed the escape of 3 runners: Kasper Asgreen, Boasson-Hagen and the American Neison Powless. The latter was perhaps one of the most outstanding cyclists, maintaining the pace for much of the race.

News in development…