Víctor Iriarte (Bilbao, 1976) has lost count of the hundreds of films he sees each year as part of the San Sebastian Festival selection committee. Also responsible for the film programming at Tabakalera, he debuted as a director in fiction with ‘Especially at night’, which competes in the Giornate degli Autore section of the Venice Mostra. Lola Dueñas and Ana Torrent are two mothers, one biological and the other adoptive, who embark on a journey to understand each other in this very personal mixture of thriller, melodrama and road movie, which will also compete at Seminci in Valladolid. Auteur cinema endorsed by Isaki Lacuesta, here working as a producer.

–He attends an endless number of festivals for his work. How is he now on the other side?

-It’s curious. It means seeing how a festival works from the inside but from the other side, as you say. It somehow completes the experience I have. Being involved in the adventure of making a film, a long and complicated process, gives me a new perspective. Perhaps it will help me to look at the first works with a new attention, they are years of work and very long processes.

How many movies do you see a year?

-Many, hundreds. Rotterdam, Cannes, Berlin… There are periods of the year when I see about four a day. I am trained. I write them down and make reports to remember months later. I see them thinking not about whether I like it or not, but whether they have a place in San Sebastián. It is a joint effort by a team of twelve people plus Rebor (José Luis Rebordinos).

Trailer for ‘Especially at night’.





–A decade ago he directed an experimental documentary, but this is his first feature film in the industry. Have you always felt the urge to direct?

–That documentary was self-produced thanks to an art grant. I trained in Barcelona in a documentary master’s degree at the time of Mercedes Álvarez, Guerín, Jordà, Recha… My professional career led me to programming. I did an internship with Baquedano at the Bilbao Fine Arts Cinematheque… But the drive to direct was there. I have worked with Itziar Okariz and I have always been close to the world of art. The pandemic break closed Tabakalera and we were forced to stay at home. Isaki Lacuesta encouraged me to write the script. And I realized that the company is essential to put together a film, because for the industry I was a newcomer. You knock on many doors and some open and others don’t.

–The film starts with a quote from ‘Amuleto’, a novel by Roberto Bolaño: «This will be a horror story. It will be a police story, a tale of black series and horror. But it will not seem so because I am the one who tells it ». The film noir tone will give way to melodrama, documentary and even the road movie.

–We started in Madrid, with a woman who has a wound inside, and then we went to San Sebastián and transformed the film. And in Portugal we do the same. Gender allows you to talk about reality with other codes. We use music a la Bernard Herrmann, with references to Hitchcock. There is also a complaint, a wound in the history of Spain. And then comes the meeting between two women, because he had the image of two mothers, one biological and the other adoptive, on the banks of the Duero. Who are they? How did they get there? I was interested in hearing their stories.

Why are you interested in motherhood? He has children?

-No. I met close cases: friends, my mother, my aunt… The new maternity hospitals, the ‘bad mothers’… I was interested in these two women trying to understand the complexity of their stories. There is a book by Natalia Ginzburg, ‘Serena Cruz or True Justice’, about an adoption case in Italy that went wrong, and in which she asks many questions about mothers. I gave it to Lola Dueñas and it served as a starting point.

–The film begins with a finger sliding across a map. He has shot in Madrid, San Sebastián, Portugal, Paris… Bus stations appear… The idea of ​​movement appealed to him.

–I wanted to make a film in motion, going from one set to another, which was a great production challenge for seven weeks. It was important to incorporate all these landscapes into history: the Burgos bus station, Madrid noir, with the underground deposits of the Isabel II channel, the Francisco Escudero conservatory in Donosti, the Soares dos Reis Museum in Porto… A trip for viewers.

Lola Dueñas and Ana Torrent in ‘Especially at night’.







–It has two iconic auteur film actresses: Lola Dueñas and Ana Torrent.

–It has been a luxury to have them, they are the history of Spanish cinema. At first I was a bit scared, having Isaki behind the project helped a lot. Erice’s Ana Torrent, ‘Cría Cuervos’, ‘Tesis’… I had to forget about his status as an icon. Then Lola appeared. We saw these strong characters appeal to actresses in their 50s, because they don’t have that many. They have been very generous and I have learned a lot from them.

–You are a lucky film buff, who has made your passion your job. How do you experience this paradigm shift, in which cinema is ceasing to be important?

I tend to be optimistic. I remember my first festivals: San Sebastián, Berlin… They had a special weight. In the pandemic we saw that people need to continue telling stories. Now they have turned to the platforms, and we will have to see how that is made compatible with the rooms. I want to think that we will always need the rooms, in the same way that the Prado or the Bilbao Fine Arts will always be a sanctuary. There will be fewer cinemas, but they will be important spaces to maintain. We have access to everything, you can do your cycles at home, but watching the films with people, listening to the explanations of the directors at festivals, is important.