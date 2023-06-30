Víctor Ibarbo, luxury reinforcement for Lucas González’s America

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Víctor Ibarbo arrives in America.
Víctor Ibarbo arrives in America.
The scarlet club confirmed the signing of the attacker.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
América de Cali begins to assemble to seek to be a protagonist in the second half of the year.
(It may interest you: Lucas González is the new coach of América de Cali: details of the official announcement)
After the confirmation and presentation of the new coaching staff led by Lucas González, who arrived from Águilas, the scarlet team confirmed a great reinforcement.
ibarbo is scarlet
It’s about the attacker Victor Ibarbowho comes to contribute all his experience, accumulated abroad.
Ibarbo was currently without a team, his last club being V-Varen Nagasaki of Japan’s J2 League.
Ibarbo, 33, began his career at Atlético Nacional. He then he went to Cagliari, Rome. He was at Watford, at Panathinaikos, he returned to Cagliari, before reaching the Japanese league.
He was also a World Cup player with the Colombian National Team, in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
🆕🔥 Víctor Ibarbo joins the Passion of a People! The attacker is now ready to bring his talent and experience with the Scarlet skin. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/bdNd82vbL7
— America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) June 29, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Víctor #Ibarbo #luxury #reinforcement #Lucas #Gonzálezs #America
Leave a Reply