Víctor Ibarbo, luxury reinforcement for Lucas González’s America

América de Cali begins to assemble to seek to be a protagonist in the second half of the year.

(It may interest you: Lucas González is the new coach of América de Cali: details of the official announcement)

After the confirmation and presentation of the new coaching staff led by Lucas González, who arrived from Águilas, the scarlet team confirmed a great reinforcement.

ibarbo is scarlet

It’s about the attacker Victor Ibarbowho comes to contribute all his experience, accumulated abroad.

Ibarbo was currently without a team, his last club being V-Varen Nagasaki of Japan’s J2 League.

Ibarbo, 33, began his career at Atlético Nacional. He then he went to Cagliari, Rome. He was at Watford, at Panathinaikos, he returned to Cagliari, before reaching the Japanese league.

He was also a World Cup player with the Colombian National Team, in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

🆕🔥 Víctor Ibarbo joins the Passion of a People! The attacker is now ready to bring his talent and experience with the Scarlet skin. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/bdNd82vbL7 — America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) June 29, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news