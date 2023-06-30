Friday, June 30, 2023
Víctor Ibarbo, luxury reinforcement for Lucas González’s America

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Víctor Ibarbo, luxury reinforcement for Lucas González's America

Victor Ibarbo

Víctor Ibarbo arrives in America.

Víctor Ibarbo arrives in America.

The scarlet club confirmed the signing of the attacker.

See also  In pictures: this is how the Atanasio Girardot stadium was left after excesses

América de Cali begins to assemble to seek to be a protagonist in the second half of the year.

(It may interest you: Lucas González is the new coach of América de Cali: details of the official announcement)

After the confirmation and presentation of the new coaching staff led by Lucas González, who arrived from Águilas, the scarlet team confirmed a great reinforcement.

ibarbo is scarlet

It’s about the attacker Victor Ibarbowho comes to contribute all his experience, accumulated abroad.

Ibarbo was currently without a team, his last club being V-Varen Nagasaki of Japan’s J2 League.

Ibarbo, 33, began his career at Atlético Nacional. He then he went to Cagliari, Rome. He was at Watford, at Panathinaikos, he returned to Cagliari, before reaching the Japanese league.

He was also a World Cup player with the Colombian National Team, in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

SPORTS

See also  The six Premier League teams that want Paulo Dybala, further and further away from Juventus

More sports news

