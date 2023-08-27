Victor Hugo Pena, at 49 years old, does not stop breathing cycling. The former rider, who on July 9, 2003 went down in history as the first Colombian to wear the leader’s jersey of the Tour de France, now sees, in his words, “the bulls from the sidelines.” Yet in the midst of his duties as an ESPN commentator and businessman, he still feels the adrenaline rush as one of the pack.

In the prelude to the Tour of Spain, the last ‘big one’ of the year, in which six Colombians (Egan Bernal, Einer Rubio, Juan Sebastián Molano, Santiago Buitrago and Diego Camargo) will participate from Saturday, Peña stops packing for what It is a categorical imperative: declare, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the state of emergency in national cycling.

“Colombian cycling is in Intensive Care”

Víctor Hugo Peña was the leader of the Tour in 2003, the first Colombian to wear the yellow jersey. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

What conclusions do you think this 2023 has left for Colombian cycling?

It has not been an easy year. The best summary came in the Tour de France, which was the certification that the spontaneous generation, that of Nairo and company, was over.

Spontaneous generation…

That’s right, here we depend on people committing their lives to sport, to the process to reach the elite and come out successfully supported by investment from companies from other countries. The level of science and technology that exists today in sports costs, and in Colombia there is no such money. Maybe there is… but there is no one to reverse it.

Is the lack of titles explained by the lack of investment?

We are far from the top of international cycling. If we don’t start investing in it, we can’t wait for the Vuelta a la Juventud to start and grab someone from there and that’s it. During the last 10 years, what we did was applaud foreign processes, those were not our jobs. Without Ineos, Egan does not win the Tour. The broker was Colombian, but the process, the money invested in the broker was from elsewhere…

Whose responsibility do you feel it is?

One understands that the State has a lot of responsibility in other things, but I also believe that it may be precisely the State that invites private companies to sponsor sport. Knowledge in Colombia exists, but the work costs.

Today’s cycling is another…

Today each cyclist is measured what he eats, how he sleeps and what he does at all times. Here we always live off geography, but that no longer works. Since we are unaware that nutritional science and other branches have an impressive level, we will deduce that they dope there. What is happening is a wake-up call for the whole country, we cannot let cycling die, which has been our ambassador sport.

How serious is the current situation?

Look, recently I spoke with a very good connoisseur of cycling in Europe and I told him: ‘If we don’t invest in him and work in Colombia, the group will leave us again. Do you know what he told me? ‘Víctor, they already left…’.

Do you feel that way?

It is difficult for one to be told the truth, but that is the reality: they left us…

Rigoberto Urán said something…

And did you see how they criticized him? It is tenacious that the truth cannot be shown, we have to be realistic. Colombian cycling is in intensive care and we cannot let it die.

What expectations can you have today?

They are Santiago (Buitrago), Egan, Rubio (Éiner) Germán Gómez… and others, but look at the group that they got.

Then reality seems one…

When one says that Colombian cycling stayed out of the international lot, one is not saying that the bald ones are bad. No. They are very good, but we need to exploit their talent well, that happened to me even though many people don’t know about it.

What of what happened to you, more than 20 years ago, is being repeated today?

When I left Colombia, I was one of the best in the country, and with that label I came to Europe. The headline ‘Will Víctor Hugo Peña be the messiah?’ because the generation of Oliverio Rincón and Álvaro Mejía was coming to an end. When I got there, I thought about that headline and I felt really bad. I didn’t know how to train at the European level, I didn’t know how to eat, it was bad… there I discovered that there were 200 above, and I had to work three years with the conditions there, to stick my head out and be able to say ‘Here I am’.

How long will it take for another Colombian to fight a ‘big one’?

Uff, there is a lot of effort for another generation to come out, but that takes time. The athletes are sure, but there is no national sports process, there is a lack of a structure that allows talent to be recruited. We have to start looking at those who are 14 and 15 years old. The issue is that we have to think that they are going to face those who are the same age, but live their training in the elite.

And what about those that are in process?

Suddenly, at any moment, a boy appears, from the sub-23 categories, who is good and saves us. Right now there are Jonathan Guatibonza, Santiago Umba, Germán Gómez…, to name three. They are looking for a team that is from abroad because there is no way here… Hopefully they do well, but what about the rest? What will happen to those who said: “I beat that man in Colombia”?

Are many untapped talents left?

I was lucky to find my way, and in Europe I got there well on the climbs, but I said to myself: ‘And in Colombia they beat me going up… what would be in Europe of those beasts that beat me?’. The journalists repeated to me: ‘You are a very brave climber’, and I told them: ‘I am not. In Colombia I am not capable of getting ahead, I swear it’.

A month ago the UCI suspended ‘Supermán’ López, one of those who had been fighting, for a possible violation of anti-doping regulations

The ‘Superman’ thing is a very screwed up topic. The thing is that none of us know the case perfectly, I feel sad because he should be fighting the Tour of Spain…

How do you see your future?

It is a very strong uncertainty. It may be that in a week they say: ‘Sanctioned for so many years’ or ‘Nothing, it’s clean’, but that happened last year and until now the UCI gets involved, so you don’t know. What is clear is that the UCI is the system. And a runner, alone, declaring war on the system, is lost. One may have an opinion, criticize and judge, but fighting against the system is a losing fight.

Nairo was disqualified from the Tour last year and since then he has not gotten a team

One sees Nairo training and thinks that he should be fighting the best races, disputing the general… what is striking is that he did not use a doping substance. They say they found a restricted drug for him, tramadol, which is not doping. So why, if he can run, don’t they hire him?

I’ll forward that question to you…

Look, I had conversations with several teams. They told me: ‘We’re interested… but we can’t hire him, I can’t say… They gave us a wink of ‘Be very careful, aren’t you?’. And one asks: ‘But who is doing this pressure?’, and they say ‘No, I can’t tell you’. In the end, everyone is afraid of the system. Why is a team going to ‘ask for trouble’ at the UCI if they are fine with them?

Do you see options for Nairo to compete again in the elite?

It hurts that the sanction is to marginalize him from the highest. That cannot be the end of Nairo Quintana. Let’s say that in the event that he was wrong, they say: ‘Yes, he messed up’, but he completes a sanction and returns. It can’t be left like that.

Is the one left Egan?

Egan’s renaissance is a reality. He told me just now in France: ‘When I won the Tour, I fulfilled the dream of all cycling fans. Right now I fulfilled the dream of everyone who thinks it’s impossible’.

How far do you think you can go?

In elite cycling it is said that the five riders who fight the races improve their condition, each year, between 2 and 2.5%. A runner like Egan, who had such a serious accident, lost about two years of training. So he can say: ‘I’m back to my level’, but he will already be 4 or 5% below those who fight above. So his goal is to return to the level where he was competing, but today that would perhaps allow him to finish in the top five, because while he recovers, the others don’t stop.

What would be your big goal?

He knows that he wants to continue playing at the top, he doesn’t know if he will win, but I have no doubt that he will be there.

When Peña was the leader of the Tour de France

