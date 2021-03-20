This Saturday 20, a year after the beginning of the strict quarantine decreed by Alberto Fernández in March 2020, Victor Hugo Morales tested positive for coronavirus.

As it transpired, the renowned journalist and sports writer woke up without a sense of smell, so he decided to take a swab that confirmed that he is experiencing the disease.

Morales, 73, this week was absent from his job on the C5N network, where he works as a columnist on the evening news. “He is with a flu picture”, was the explanation that emerged from its production.

As a precaution, Víctor Hugo also respected the isolation since one of the members of his journalistic team tested positive for COVID-19. And this Saturday, when he realized that he had no sense of smell, it was learned that he also contracted the virus.

During these days, Morales was on his morning program on AM 750, but he did so virtually, through a video call connection.

Víctor Hugo Morales, in C5N.

Although he was one of the first to defend the efficacy of the vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus, it is worth mentioning that Victor Hugo has not yet received his dose. “No, he is not vaccinated. He is 73 years old and is a neighbor of the city of Buenos Aires so he still could not sign up,” they explained from his surroundings.

At the end of February, when the VIP vaccination scandal broke out, which meant the resignation of Ginés González García, Víctor Hugo was very critical of what happened.

“All this disaster in political terms cost Ginés the Ministry. The certainty is stronger that what happened has an air of disaster that really hurts us a lot,” lamented the journalist.