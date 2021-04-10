Journalist Víctor Hugo Morales, 73, made his first public statements Since he entered the Los Arcos clinic in Buenos Aires on March 23, where he is still hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia caused by his coronavirus picture.

Through a voice message broadcast on Radio M24 in Montevideo, he gave details of how he goes through his days in the hospital: “I am on the verge of a pneumonia that It is not one of the worst, but it has been serious and that he has me locked up for more than twenty days without special suffering, such as being intubated, being anesthetized, but with a great insufficiency of physical performance even for the modesty of going to the bathroom ”.

“He is an invisible enemy that cannot be touched, and from which only one can hide until he is vaccinated. Me I did not arrive in time for the vaccine, I was unlucky, I had a few days to go. A whole year taking care of me until something failed in the last instance and attacked me: covid-19 with pneumonia ”, he lamented.

He also said that since he received plasma and corticosteroids, “a small recovery “. They also lowered his oxygen supply “a little, which is essential” and consequently he feels “a little more weakened”, although he affirmed that he is passing it “acceptably”.

On the other hand, he gave a not very encouraging look regarding the evolution of the pandemic: “Argentina is in a terrifying chaos And what happens to him is very unfair because he has done things very well. When can it end? Will we live with this for many more years? It gives me the feeling that these strains that appear all the time everywhere, constitute a threat that does not stop. A very persistent threat, hideously planted on the sidewalk of our house: we open the door and they are there ”.

Víctor Hugo Morales in C5N. Photo: Instagram

“I wonder, for example, how am I going to hide. I have to go back, if I recover, and resume activities. I will work from home, as I did for a year on television. I’ll see, but I still have the feeling that at some point I come across the bug. I open the door and maybe he’s there, looking at me. It is very hard. And yet, you have to fight to live, “he added.

Finally, he referred to his contagion and admitted that, little by little, he had stopped complying with the protocols: “In Argentina, one thing that happened is that controls were relaxed, at all levels. I myself started by going to the canal from time to time, then a little more. It was not in the channel where I was infected, I think, but I allowed myself some way out. The protocol, all that, and when I wanted to remember I was involved in a dance that has made it quite difficult in a way ”.

The AM 750 and C5N journalist tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 and, three days later, he was transferred to intensive care for bilateral pneumonia. Since then, his health has evolved satisfactorily, although there is still no indication of when he will be discharged.