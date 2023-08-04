This Friday the Rayados de Monterrey team will be playing the round of 32 match in the Leagues Cup, when they face the Portland Timbers of the MLS.
Undoubtedly, on paper, La Pandilla looks like the overwhelming favorite to reach the round of 16, and if this happens, and if Tigres win their respective knockout match against Vancouver Whitecapsone more edition of the Clásico Regio would be taking place, but now in this contest.
In this regard, the Mexican Rayados player, Victor GuzmanIt was clear and nothing was saved, highlighting that they seek revenge after being eliminated at the hands of the feline team in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, in a disaster that hit them deep.
“You want to play the rematches as quickly as possible to remove the thorn, it was very painful, it was in my first tournament, in my first elimination, the truth was that it was very hard and what better way we can get the thorn out, but right now we are focused on what is Portland, that everything goes well on Friday and we can already think of another rival ”“Toro” Guzmán commented in an interview for Multimedios.
For now, it will be this Friday when it is defined if there will be a Clásico Regio between Monterey and tigerswhen each one faces their respective rivals in the Leagues Cup. Without a doubt, the two Mexican clubs paint as the broad favorites to advance to the next round of the Leagues Cup.
