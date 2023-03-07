Last weekend in the corresponding matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey thrashed FC Juárez in the ‘Giant of Steel’, thus maintaining the lead in the general classification.
The player who opened the scoring was the youthful central defender, Victor ‘Toro’ Guzmanwhich also was his first goal with the albiazul jacket and with which he was very enthusiastic about having achieved it.
“The first of many Rayados. All together up to Monterrey,” was the defender’s message through his official Instagram account along with a photo of his celebration.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Victor Guzman He was one of the stellar reinforcements for the Rayados this season, arriving from the Xolos de Tijuana and in the first dates he has been gaining ownership with Victor Manuel Vucetich and now he is immovable from the line-up along with Hector Moreno u failing with Stefan Medina either sebastian vegas.
In this way, it is expected that later on they will be one of the defense players that are considered to be called up to the Mexican national team. Diego Cocca heading to the 2026 World Cup.
#Víctor #Guzmáns #statements #scoring #goal #Rayados
Leave a Reply